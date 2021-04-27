HACKENSACK, N.J., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, today announced a strategic partnership with 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading supply chain consulting, engineering, and IT services provider. 4SIGHT will provide consulting, design, implementation, training and support services for Made4net solutions.
Made4net's WMS business has been growing rapidly, and as part of that growth, the company is strengthening its relationship with 4SIGHT as a trusted partner for delivering end-to-end value to its customers. Both companies have decades of experience helping companies around the world optimize their supply chain networks.
"4SIGHT is a leader in WMS system design, configuration, and implementation, and their proven track record and best-in-class professionals have brought significant value to our joint clients," said Amit Levy, EVP Customer Solutions and Strategy. "4SIGHT's extensive industry experience and project management expertise, along with their fluency in supply chain best practices, make them an excellent partner with the extended Made4net WMS platform."
"Made4net provides proven and scalable solutions backed by an experienced team with a track record of success," said Greg Puckett, 4SIGHT Principal. "Together, Made4net and 4SIGHT bring a strong combination of flexible technology and implementation expertise to help companies meet their demand and ensure supply chain success."
About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group
4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards.
For more information, please email us at in4mation@go4sight.com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.
About Made4net
Made4net provides best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management software for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route planning, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
Contact: Renee Truttmann, Made4net
Phone: +1 760.201.6243
Email: renee.truttmann@made4net.com
Contact: Jenae Cahanes, 4SIGHT
Phone: +1 973.435.0024
Media Contact
Renee Truttmann, Made4net, +1 760.201.6243, renee.truttmann@made4net.com
SOURCE Made4net