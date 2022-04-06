Today, Madison County has officially partnered with vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, providing vendors across the United States easy online access to its upcoming solicitations.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Madison County has officially partnered with vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, providing vendors across the United States easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. vendor registry is a top-rated procurement suite for public purchasers at cities, counties, school districts, utilities, colleges, and universities. Madison County invites all current and interested vendors to register online.
Madison County joins 50 participating local government agencies in Alabama that utilize their prominent vendor and bid management platform. Some of the resources Madison County gains by joining vendor registry include vendor management, vendor self-service, solicitation management, electronic bidding, bid evaluation, and contract management. By posting their upcoming bids and RFPs through vendor registry, Madison County ensures a community of thousands of vendors can view their solicitations, download documents, and receive notification of their addenda.
vendor registry is a premier source for local government bids that include real-time bid alerts to create business growth by state, region, and even nationwide. All vendors looking to do business with Madison County and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register today.
In addition to one centralized location for local government bids, benefits of registering with vendor registry include:
- Instant Bid Notifications
- Easy Registration
- Stay Organized
- Subscription Options
Our purchasing department is excited to able to improve our efficiency by using the tools provided through vendor registry. In addition to the time savings we will see, our vendors will also benefit from registering in one location for all government bids. We invite all our current vendors to register.
About Madison County:
Madison County is Alabama's third most populated county with a per capita income second only to Shelby County, Alabama. Madison County is located in the heart of the Tennessee Valley. Their neighbor to the north is Tennessee. They are approximately 100 miles directly south of Nashville.
About vendor registry:
vendor registry, powered by mdf commerce, is the top-rated procurement suite for public purchasers including cities, counties, school districts, utilities, colleges, and universities nationwide. To learn more about vendor registry's valuable procurement solutions for local agencies and government bids for vendors, please visit https://vendorregistry.com/ and register today.
