PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced that Amy Errett will join the Hippo Board of Directors to support the company's vision to deliver a modern and proactive home insurance experience to homeowners.
"Too many homeowners have been exhausted by the challenges of dealing with the antiquated and unintuitive home insurance industry," Errett said. "Hippo turns the traditional industry norm on its head with proactive protection that customers actually need for their homes today. I am pleased to join the Hippo Board to help people truly enjoy their homeownership experience."
Hippo brings a proactive approach to home insurance that focuses on whole home protection. The company will benefit from Errett's financial and operational expertise building and growing consumer brands into household names as it establishes Hippo as a bold and distinctive leader in the home insurance industry.
Errett is the founder and CEO of Madison Reed, an omnichannel beauty brand, and a Partner at True Ventures, which has invested in consumer and ecommerce startups, including Peloton, Ring, and Sweetgreen. Prior to founding Madison Reed, Errett was a General Partner responsible for the Bay Area office of Maveron, a leading consumer-sector venture capital firm. Before Maveron, Errett was CEO of Olivia, the travel company for LGBTQ+ women, where she led the repositioning of the travel business to a complete lifestyle company. During her tenure at Olivia, Errett was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Northern California. Errett also served on the senior management team at E*TRADE, which followed her 10 years as Founder and CEO of The Spectrem Group, a worldwide strategic consulting firm.
"Amy brings extraordinary leadership as both a founder and investor," said Assaf Wand, CEO and Co-founder of Hippo. "For years, I've watched her build businesses that reshape industries and create modern consumer experiences, which is exactly how we're reimagining home insurance. I'm honored and excited to work alongside a leading operator, passionate entrepreneur, and incredibly smart board member."
Errett is a member of YPO (Young Presidents' Organization) and serves on the boards of the University of Connecticut Foundation, The Bay School of San Francisco, Holey Grail Doughnuts, and Madison Reed. She has a B.A. in liberal arts from the University of Connecticut and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Amy's appointment to the Hippo Board of Directors comes at a critical point as the company prepares to become a public company. In March 2021, Hippo announced a definitive business combination agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners Z ("RTPZ") (NYSE:RTPZ), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a "Venture Capital at Scale" approach. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be publicly traded.
About Hippo
Hippo Insurance Services offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Our goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, we are creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 80 percent of U.S. homeowners in 37 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. For more information, including licensing information, visit http://www.hippo.com.
