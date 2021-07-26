CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After nearly two years at the helm, Craig Maloney, current CEO of Maestro Health, has decided to pursue a new opportunity. Under his leadership, Maestro Health successfully navigated a transformation of the organization, building new management teams, and overall, pushing healthcare innovation. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well.
Brandon Wood has been appointed to this position and will move into the role of CEO, effective August 3rd, 2021.
Brandon has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and benefits industries, has a passion for solving complex problems, developing high performing teams and making healthcare understandable and affordable for employers and their employees.
"My focus will be continuing to build on our strong foundation and positive momentum in bringing solutions to market. We will continue to demonstrate our deep passion as careful stewards of our clients' healthcare spend and the health and wellbeing of their valued employees." – Brandon Wood
Brandon joined Maestro Health in 2015 and has led Maestro Health's clinical, self-funded administration, cost containment and ancillary businesses, serving as COO for six years. In his role, Brandon used his background in product management and operations leadership as a driving force in delivering solutions that result in cost savings and improved health outcomes; he has also been responsible for the creation of numerous new product offerings and savings programs.
Prior to joining Maestro Health, Brandon served as President and Chief Operating Officer of a large benefits company. Brandon holds a degree from East Carolina University and is a frequent podcast guest & speaker on a variety of healthcare topics.
