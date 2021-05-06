MIAMI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 4, 2021 Mage Bioinformatics Managing Director, Mal Campbell, unveiled new strategic partnerships with several manufacturing partners in the ASEAN region. After seeing record success in several key US metros Campbell has announced his firm's plans to expand their manufacturing operations throughout Southeast Asia--primarily by investing in direct partnerships with several factories in Vietnam, Indonesia, and The Philippines.
Not to be outdone, Mr. Campbell has also taken the initiative to set up a Malaysian trading firm for the sole purpose of managing his professional relationships throughout the region, while he guides Mage to procure high quality medical devices for their North American consumer base.
As the combined gross domestic product of SE Asia reaches $3 trillion USD, Mage's strategic investments alone are not of any particular financial significance, but it does symbolize a radical shift in the refocusing of the world's biotechnology industry and its intellectual property center.
Recently, the region has seen record growth as other American technology companies have decided to shift their focus to Asia, most notably Tesla's investments in China and Indonesia.
When Mal Campbell was pressed on why he chose Malaysia his answer wasn't that unexpected to anybody who deeply understands the region, but fairly novel for most American biotech executives--many of whom seem to favor the US over the rest of the world.
"Most people look at countries like Malaysia as a nation trapped in the middle-income quagmire, but I'm seeing the same exact opportunities that companies like Microsoft are seeing by investing in the country.
Malaysia is incredibly forward-thinking and its workers are some of the most knowledgeable in the world, especially when discussing medical device manufacturing. Their attention to detail is unwavering and their government works much faster on health initiatives than the US Federal government.
When you combine such expertise, with a world-class legal system, I think that it's only sensible to workout a way to use the country as a strategic base of operations."
The company has yet to comment on how many Malaysians they're expecting to hire by the end of 2021, but they expect to be fully operational and managing their SEA partnerships within the next quarter.
