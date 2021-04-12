FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Spring 2021
April 26-29 and May 3-6, 2021 • Join Us Virtually
https://www.centerwatch.com/magi-clinical-research-conference
Want to solve the biggest clinical trial challenges? The answers are at MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Spring 2021.
With 70+ sessions over eight days delivering a multitude of practical information using real-life examples, 180+ highly rated speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds, and lots of time for audience interaction, attendees will find — and be able to implement — solutions that work. In fact, MAGI attendees gather an average of 10 practical tips to implement in their own organizations.
Sessions come in multiple tracks (with the potential for 90+ continuing education contact hours!) to help hone in on exactly what is needed: Clinical Operations & Project Management, Quality & Risk Management, Site Management, Contracts, Budgets & Billing, Regulatory Compliance and Management & Professional Skills. An eighth track, Special Topics, addresses a variety of useful issues, including:
- Sticking Points in Decentralizing Clinical Trials: A Panel Discussion
Now that decentralization is well underway, where is it running into problems?
- Diversity & Inclusion in Clinical Research
Practical ways to apply diversity and inclusion principles in clinical studies and the workplace.
- The "Tiny Details" that Can Wreak Havoc with a Protocol
What sponsors, sites and CROs should look for in a protocol.
- Apply Health Literacy Strategies to Clarify Your Study Communications
Engage participants by communicating complex research concepts in plain language.
- Getting Unlost in the COVID-19 Vaccine Landscape
The COVID-19 outlook will only get more complicated. What does that mean for clinical research?
- Seamless, Paperless Clinical Research Studies
Clinical research is eliminating paper and connecting technologies so they can talk to each other.
With our standard "all-access pass" one can attend every session — or watch session recordings during the event and for the following two weeks. Attendees won't miss anything!
Find out why 99% of participants are satisfied with MAGI conferences. Our unique money-back satisfaction guarantee proves it.
Virtual Conference Details:
All Access Pass:
$995
Easy Ways to Register:
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
