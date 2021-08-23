PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning court reporting, medical record retrieval and litigation consulting industry leader, and O'Brien & Levine Court Reporting Solutions announced today the combination of their firms. Boston-based O'Brien & Levine has been independently operated by President Kenneth Zais since 1992. The two companies combined operations on August 18, 2021.
With more than 500 employees, 3,500 court reporters, 5,000 interpreters and 40 litigation consultants in 22 locations across the U.S., together Magna LS and O'Brien & Levine will be one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms both in size and services offered.
O'Brien & Levine clients will now have access to medical record retrieval, document translation, interpreting, social media surveillance, visual communications, and jury consulting services.
"Our firms' complementary industry strengths, similar collaborative culture and focus on exceptional service will be valued by clients in New England and throughout the U.S.," said O'Brien & Levine President Kenny Zais. "We will continue to introduce and support real-world technologies for litigation practices, such as virtual depositions and paperless exhibits, that have now become a mainstay. I am enthusiastic about the next chapter for our clients, court reporters and team."
Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS, Peter Hecht, added, "We have tremendous respect for O'Brien & Levine and are excited that our clients will be able to take advantage of their services in New England. We are equally excited about the opportunity to offer new, powerful litigation support tools for their clients." The merging of these companies will further enable Magna LS to continue to be the industry leader in court reporting nationwide.
Magna Legal Services CEO Mark Williams said, "We are delighted to welcome the O'Brien & Levine team to the Magna family. Kenny and his team built a well-known, respected brand over 30 successful years. Together, our capabilities will expand opportunities to shape the future of court reporting."
