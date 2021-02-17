SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.
Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Magnachip's Q4 results exceeded our expectations, capping off one of the most challenging years for any of us. Our Q4 results demonstrated counter-seasonal strength with a 14.5% sequential revenue growth and GAAP operating income margin of 6.4%, and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin of 10.7% driven by a strong ramp-up in 5G as well as effective cost management."
Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "2020 was an exceptional year for Magnachip, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We entered MX 3.0, the exciting new chapter of growth, with a sharpened focus as a pure-play standard products company, renewed energy, and a clear mission of empowering our customers. Under MX 3.0, we set long-term financial targets that we would like to achieve by 2023. While we recognize the path will not always be a straight line, the exciting opportunities ahead of us only reinforce our confidence in our growth outlook. I am proud of and thankful for our amazing group of dedicated employees who continued to deliver extraordinary results in 2020."
Q4 and 2020 Financial Highlights
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
GAAP
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q/Q change
Q4 2019
Y/Y change
Revenues
Standard Products Business
Display Solutions
82,705
69,583
up
18.9%
75,490
up
9.6%
Power Solutions
46,861
46,679
up
0.4%
37,814
up
23.9%
Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)
13,379
8,551
up
56.5%
10,048
up
33.2%
Gross Profit Margin
26.9%
22.9%
up
4.0% pts
24.7%
up
2.2% pts
Operating Income
9,206
3,223
up
185.6%
5,691
up
61.8%
Net Income (2)
66,581
272,962
down
75.6%
23,426
up
184.2%
Basic Earnings per Common Share
1.87
7.74
down
75.8%
0.68
up
175.0%
Diluted Earnings per Common Share
1.45
5.89
down
75.4%
0.54
up
168.5%
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
Non-GAAP(3)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q/Q change
Q4 2019
Y/Y change
Adjusted Operating Income
15,355
8,823
up
74.0%
10,136
up
51.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
18,582
11,731
up
58.4%
12,794
up
45.2%
Adjusted Net Income
17,268
5,147
up
235.5%
6,620
up
160.8%
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted
0.40
0.14
up
185.7%
0.17
up
135.3%
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
GAAP
2020
2019
Y/Y Change
Revenues
Standard Products Business
Display Solutions
299,057
308,531
down
3.1%
Power Solutions
166,462
176,316
down
5.6%
Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)
41,540
35,824
up
16.0%
Gross Profit Margin
25.3%
22.4%
up
2.9% pts
Operating Income
27,016
23,725
up
13.9%
Net Income (Loss) (2)
344,965
(21,826)
up
1680.5%
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
9.80
(0.64)
up
1631.3%
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share
7.54
(0.64)
up
1278.1%
In thousands of US dollars, except share data
Non-GAAP(3)
2020
2019
Y/Y Change
Adjusted Operating Income
41,584
30,416
up
36.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
52,919
40,923
up
29.3%
Adjusted Net Income
28,260
8,954
up
215.6%
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted
0.73
0.25
up
192.0%
(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.
(2) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. In Q3 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.
Q1 2021 Financial Guidance
The COVID-19 global pandemic is not behind us and continues to reduce our forward visibility. Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, but the demand in most of our end markets remains very healthy. Currently, the industry is going through severe supply constraints. While we are leaving some demand unmet in Q1 due to supply constraints, we are working closely with our strategic customer and our foundry partners to address supply constraints, and we expect the supply situation to improve later in the quarter. While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently anticipates for Q1 2021:
- Revenue to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million, including about $10 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
- Gross profit margin to be in the range of 25% to 27%.
Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Net sales – standard products business
$
129,566
$
116,262
$
113,304
$
465,519
$
484,847
Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
13,379
8,551
10,048
41,540
35,824
Total revenues
142,945
124,813
123,352
507,059
520,671
Cost of sales:
Cost of sales – standard products business
92,503
87,494
82,807
338,420
368,450
Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services
11,981
8,731
10,048
40,322
35,824
Total cost of sales
104,484
96,225
92,855
378,742
404,274
Gross profit
38,461
28,588
30,497
128,317
116,397
Gross profit as a percentage of standard products
business net sales
28.6%
24.7%
26.9%
27.3%
24.0%
Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues
26.9%
22.9%
24.7%
25.3%
22.4%
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,576
12,888
13,778
49,974
47,595
Research and development expenses
11,604
12,477
10,975
45,698
45,024
Early termination and other charges
5,075
—
53
5,629
53
Total operating expenses
29,255
25,365
24,806
101,301
92,672
Operating income:
9,206
3,223
5,691
27,016
23,725
Interest expense
(1,625)
(5,485)
(5,542)
(18,147)
(22,157)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
13,256
8,864
21,850
(382)
(22,316)
Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net
(766)
—
—
(766)
(42)
Other income, net
767
714
761
3,110
2,577
Income (loss) from continuing operations before
income tax expense
20,838
7,316
22,760
10,831
(18,213)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(47,064)
(1,145)
(1,116)
(46,228)
2,200
Income (loss) from continuing operations
67,902
8,461
23,876
57,059
(20,413)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1,321)
264,501
(450)
287,906
(1,413)
Net income (loss)
$
66,581
$
272,962
$
23,426
$
344,965
$
(21,826)
Basic earnings (loss) per common share—
Continuing operations
$
1.91
$
0.24
$
0.69
$
1.62
$
(0.59)
Discontinued operations
(0.04)
7.50
(0.01)
8.18
(0.05)
Total
$
1.87
$
7.74
$
0.68
$
9.80
$
(0.64)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—
Continuing operations
$
1.47
$
0.21
$
0.55
$
1.35
$
(0.59)
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
5.68
(0.01)
6.19
(0.05)
Total
$
1.45
$
5.89
$
0.54
$
7.54
$
(0.64)
Weighted average number of shares—
Basic
35,582,966
35,280,864
34,542,415
35,213,525
34,321,888
Diluted
47,062,903
46,581,788
46,078,768
46,503,586
34,321,888
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 279,940
$ 151,657
Accounts receivable, net
64,390
47,447
Inventories, net
39,039
41,404
Other receivables
4,338
10,200
Prepaid expenses
7,332
9,003
Hedge collateral
5,250
9,820
Other current assets
9,321
10,013
Current assets held for sale
—
99,821
Total current assets
409,610
379,365
Property, plant and equipment, net
96,383
73,068
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,632
1,876
Intangible assets, net
2,727
2,769
Long-term prepaid expenses
4,058
5,757
Deferred income taxes
44,541
155
Other non-current assets
9,739
8,904
Non-current assets held for sale
—
123,434
Total assets
$ 571,690
$ 595,328
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 52,164
$ 40,376
Other accounts payable
2,531
6,410
Accrued expenses
16,241
44,799
Accrued income taxes
12,398
1,569
Operating lease liabilities
2,210
1,625
Current portion of long-term borrowings, net
83,479
—
Other current liabilities
4,595
2,014
Current liabilities held for sale
—
37,040
Total current liabilities
173,618
133,833
Long-term borrowings, net
—
304,743
Accrued severance benefits, net
40,462
51,181
Non-current operating lease liabilities
2,422
251
Other non-current liabilities
9,588
9,420
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
110,881
Total liabilities
226,090
610,309
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019
450
439
Additional paid-in capital
163,010
152,404
Retained earnings (deficit)
286,834
(58,131 )
Treasury stock, 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020 and 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively
(108,397 )
(107,033 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,703
(2,660 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
345,600
(14,981 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 571,690
$ 595,328
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
66,581
$
344,965
$
(21,826)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in)
by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
3,148
16,481
32,729
Provision for severance benefits
2,593
16,743
17,139
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount
396
2,220
2,299
Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net
(29,842)
(23,233)
24,692
Restructuring and other charges
3,502
3,502
3,598
Provision for inventory reserves
(384)
3,695
10,468
Stock-based compensation
1,945
6,699
6,952
Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net
766
766
42
Gain on sale of discontinued operations
—
(287,117)
—
Others, net
132
217
247
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
(2,685)
(19,268)
(19,824)
Unbilled accounts receivable, net
—
14,260
19,274
Inventories
(2,206)
(816)
(14,678)
Other receivables
843
6,954
(6,200)
Deferred income tax assets
(44,440)
(44,441)
35
Other current assets
4,418
13,561
11,984
Accounts payable
8,626
3,960
7,375
Other accounts payable
(3,966)
(12,000)
(8,518)
Accrued expenses
(30,747)
(28,756)
5,279
Accrued income taxes
(1,721)
10,825
267
Deferred revenue
(478)
2,174
(4,768)
Other current liabilities
688
279
(4,727)
Other non-current liabilities
653
3,521
(306)
Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts
(11,885)
(11,921)
(2,262)
Payment of severance benefits
(6,188)
(12,076)
(9,288)
Others, net
(3,820)
(3,724)
514
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(44,071)
7,470
50,497
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral
5,733
13,762
13,583
Payment of hedge collateral
(998)
(8,839)
(17,833)
Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment
59
65
202
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(19,747)
(36,100)
(22,955)
Payment for intellectual property registration
(77)
(741)
(1,103)
Collection of guarantee deposits
133
1,024
549
Payment of guarantee deposits
(625)
(1,236)
(1,349)
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
—
350,553
—
Other, net
(26)
(6)
9
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(15,548)
318,482
(28,897)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of long-term borrowings
(224,250)
(224,250)
(1,175)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,228
3,918
2,860
Acquisition of treasury stock
(104)
(1,125)
(2,702)
Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement
(144)
(546)
(552)
Others
(113)
(278)
(233)
Net cash used in financing activities
(223,383)
(222,281)
(1,802)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
20,831
24,612
(579)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(262,171)
128,283
19,219
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of the period
542,111
151,657
132,438
End of the period
$
279,940
$
279,940
$
151,657
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating income
$
9,206
$
3,223
$
5,691
$
27,016
$
23,725
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
1,945
2,101
4,392
6,311
6,053
Early termination and other charges
5,075
—
53
5,629
53
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
(871)
2,331
—
1,460
—
Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage
—
1,168
—
1,168
—
Others
—
—
—
—
585
Adjusted operating income
$
15,355
$
8,823
$
10,136
$
41,584
$
30,416
We present Adjusted Operating Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iv) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (v) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.
MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31.
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
67,902
$
8,461
$
23,876
$
57,059
$
(20,413)
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net
863
4,875
4,675
15,404
19,451
Income tax expense (benefit)
(47,064)
(1,145)
(1,116)
(46,228)
2,200
Depreciation and amortization
3,148
2,854
2,615
11,116
10,318
EBITDA
24,849
15,045
30,050
37,351
11,556
Equity-based compensation expense
1,945
2,101
4,392
6,311
6,053
Early termination and other charges
5,075
—
53
5,629
53
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
(13,256)
(8,864)
(21,850)
382
22,316
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
74
(50)
149
(148)
318
Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net
766
—
—
766
42
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
(871)
2,331
—
1,460
—
Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage
—
1,168
—
1,168
—
Others
—
—
—
—
585
Adjusted EBITDA
18,582
11,731
12,794
52,919
40,923
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
67,902
$
8,461
$
23,876
$
57,059
$
(20,413)
Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation expense
1,945
2,101
4,392
6,311
6,053
Early termination and other charges
5,075
—
53
5,629
53
Foreign currency loss (gain), net
(13,256)
(8,864)
(21,850)
382
22,316
Derivative valuation loss (gain), net
74
(50)
149
(148)
318
Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net
766
—
—
766
42
Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions
(871)
2,331
—
1,460
—
Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage
—
1,168
—
1,168
—
GAAP and cash tax expense difference
(43,874)
—
—
(43,874)
—
Others
—
—
—
—
585
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(493)
—
—
(493)
—
Adjusted Net Income
$
17,268
$
5,147
$
6,620
$
28,260
$
8,954
Adjusted Net Income per common share—
- Basic
$
0.49
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
0.80
$
0.26
- Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.14
$
0.17
$
0.73
$
0.25
Weighted average number of shares – basic
35,582,966
35,280,864
34,542,415
35,213,525
34,321,888
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
47,062,903
46,581,788
46,078,768
46,503,586
35,405,077
We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (viii) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.
EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (viii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference, (ix) Others and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.
