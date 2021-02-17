(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

 By MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter of 2020, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Magnachip's Q4 results exceeded our expectations, capping off one of the most challenging years for any of us. Our Q4 results demonstrated counter-seasonal strength with a 14.5% sequential revenue growth and GAAP operating income margin of 6.4%, and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin of 10.7% driven by a strong ramp-up in 5G as well as effective cost management."

Commenting on the full-year, YJ stated, "2020 was an exceptional year for Magnachip, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. We entered MX 3.0, the exciting new chapter of growth, with a sharpened focus as a pure-play standard products company, renewed energy, and a clear mission of empowering our customers. Under MX 3.0, we set long-term financial targets that we would like to achieve by 2023. While we recognize the path will not always be a straight line, the exciting opportunities ahead of us only reinforce our confidence in our growth outlook. I am proud of and thankful for our amazing group of dedicated employees who continued to deliver extraordinary results in 2020."

Q4 and 2020 Financial Highlights

 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Revenues





















Standard Products Business





















Display Solutions

82,705

69,583



up

18.9%

75,490



up

9.6%



Power Solutions

46,861

46,679



up

0.4%

37,814



up

23.9%



Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

13,379

8,551



up

56.5%

10,048



up

33.2%

Gross Profit Margin

26.9%

22.9%



up

4.0% pts

24.7%



up

2.2% pts

Operating Income

9,206

3,223



up

185.6%

5,691



up

61.8%

Net Income (2)

66,581

272,962



down

75.6%

23,426



up

184.2%

Basic Earnings per Common Share

1.87

7.74



down

75.8%

0.68



up

175.0%

Diluted Earnings per Common Share

1.45

5.89



down

75.4%

0.54



up

168.5%













































In thousands of US dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(3)





Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q/Q change

Q4 2019

Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income

15,355

8,823



up

74.0%

10,136



up

51.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

18,582

11,731



up

58.4%

12,794



up

45.2%

Adjusted Net Income

17,268

5,147



up

235.5%

6,620



up

160.8%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.40

0.14



up

185.7%

0.17



up

135.3%























 

 

In thousands of US dollars, except share data





GAAP





2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Revenues













Standard Products Business













Display Solutions

299,057

308,531



down

3.1%



Power Solutions

166,462

176,316



down

5.6%



Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)

41,540

35,824



up

16.0%

Gross Profit Margin

25.3%

22.4%



up

2.9% pts

Operating Income

27,016

23,725



up

13.9%

Net Income (Loss) (2)

344,965

(21,826)



up

1680.5%

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

9.80

(0.64)



up

1631.3%

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

7.54

(0.64)



up

1278.1%





























In thousands of US dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(3)





2020

2019

Y/Y Change

Adjusted Operating Income

41,584

30,416



up

36.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

52,919

40,923



up

29.3%

Adjusted Net Income

28,260

8,954



up

215.6%

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted

0.73

0.25



up

192.0%















 

(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses.



(2) In Q4 2020, total net income of $66.6 million included one-time recognition of deferred tax benefits of $43.9 million. In Q3 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4.



(3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q1 2021 Financial Guidance

The COVID-19 global pandemic is not behind us and continues to reduce our forward visibility. Q1 is our seasonally low quarter, but the demand in most of our end markets remains very healthy. Currently, the industry is going through severe supply constraints. While we are leaving some demand unmet in Q1 due to supply constraints, we are working closely with our strategic customer and our foundry partners to address supply constraints, and we expect the supply situation to improve later in the quarter. While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently anticipates for Q1 2021:

  • Revenue to be in the range of $119 million to $124 million, including about $10 million of the Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.
  • Gross profit margin to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021. The conference call will be webcast live and also is available by dialing toll-free at 1-844-536-5472. International call-in participants can dial 1-614-999-9318. The conference ID number is 6298187.  Participants are encouraged to initiate their calls at least 10 minutes in advance of the 5 p.m. Eastern Time start time to ensure a timely connection. The webcast and earnings release will be accessible at www.magnachip.com. A replay of the conference call will be available the same day and will run for 72 hours. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-404-537-3406 or toll-free at 1-855-859-2056.  The access code is 6298187.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements about Magnachip's future operating and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including first quarter 2021 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's first quarter 2021 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2020, our Form 10-Qs filed on May 11, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor 

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:



In the United States:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

In Korea:

Chankeun Park

Director of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-5223

chankeun.park@magnachip.com

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended









Year Ended



December 31,



 

September 30,



December 31,



December 31,

December 31,







2020





2020





2019





2020





2019



Revenues:

































Net sales – standard products business

$

129,566



$

116,262

$

113,304

$

465,519

$

484,847

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



13,379





8,551



10,048



41,540



35,824

Total revenues



142,945





124,813



123,352



507,059



520,671

Cost of sales:

































Cost of sales – standard products business



92,503





87,494



82,807



338,420



368,450

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



11,981





8,731



10,048



40,322



35,824

Total cost of sales



104,484





96,225



92,855



378,742



404,274

Gross profit



38,461





28,588



30,497



128,317



116,397

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products

































business net sales



28.6%





24.7%



26.9%



27.3%



24.0%

Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues



26.9%





22.9%



24.7%



25.3%



22.4%

Operating expenses:

































Selling, general and administrative expenses



12,576





12,888



13,778



49,974



47,595

Research and development expenses



11,604





12,477



10,975



45,698



45,024

Early termination and other charges



5,075







53



5,629



53

Total operating expenses



29,255





25,365



24,806



101,301



92,672

Operating income:



9,206





3,223



5,691



27,016



23,725

Interest expense



(1,625)





(5,485)



(5,542)



(18,147)



(22,157)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



13,256





8,864



21,850



(382)



(22,316)

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



(766)









(766)



(42)

Other income, net



767





714



761



3,110



2,577

Income (loss) from continuing operations before

































income tax expense



20,838





7,316



22,760



10,831



(18,213)

Income tax expense (benefit)



(47,064)





(1,145)



(1,116)



(46,228)



2,200

Income (loss) from continuing operations



67,902





8,461



23,876



57,059



(20,413)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(1,321)





264,501



(450)



287,906



(1,413)

Net income (loss)

$

66,581



$

272,962

$

23,426

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—

































Continuing operations

$

1.91



$

0.24

$

0.69

$

1.62

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations



(0.04)





7.50



(0.01)



8.18



(0.05)

Total

$

1.87



$

7.74

$

0.68

$

9.80

$

(0.64)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—

































Continuing operations

$

1.47



$

0.21

$

0.55

$

1.35

$

(0.59)

Discontinued operations



(0.02)





5.68



(0.01)



6.19



(0.05)

Total

$

1.45



$

5.89

$

0.54

$

7.54

$

(0.64)

Weighted average number of shares—

































Basic



35,582,966





35,280,864



34,542,415



35,213,525



34,321,888

Diluted



47,062,903





46,581,788



46,078,768



46,503,586



34,321,888

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)







December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents              

$    279,940



$   151,657

Accounts receivable, net   

64,390



47,447

Inventories, net   

39,039



41,404

Other receivables               

4,338



10,200

Prepaid expenses              

7,332



9,003

Hedge collateral 

5,250



9,820

Other current assets           

9,321



10,013

Current assets held for sale             



99,821









Total current assets            

409,610



379,365









Property, plant and equipment, net

96,383



73,068

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,632



1,876

Intangible assets, net         

2,727



2,769

Long-term prepaid expenses          

4,058



5,757

Deferred income taxes     

44,541



155

Other non-current assets  

9,739



8,904

Non-current assets held for sale     



123,434









Total assets         

$    571,690



$   595,328









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable               

$       52,164



$      40,376

Other accounts payable    

2,531



6,410

Accrued expenses             

16,241



44,799

Accrued income taxes       

12,398



1,569

Operating lease liabilities 

2,210



1,625

Current portion of long-term borrowings, net

83,479



Other current liabilities      

4,595



2,014

Current liabilities held for sale         



37,040









Total current liabilities       

173,618



133,833









Long-term borrowings, net               



304,743

Accrued severance benefits, net     

40,462



51,181

Non-current operating lease liabilities           

2,422



251

Other non-current liabilities              

9,588



9,420

Non-current liabilities held for sale 



110,881









Total liabilities     

226,090



610,309









Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 43,851,991 shares issued and 34,800,312 outstanding at December 31, 2019

450



439

Additional paid-in capital  

163,010



152,404

Retained earnings (deficit)               

286,834



(58,131 )

Treasury stock, 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020 and 9,051,679 shares at December 31, 2019, respectively         

(108,397 )



(107,033 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      

3,703



(2,660 )









Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  

345,600



(14,981 )









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity        

$    571,690



$   595,328









 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



Year Ended







December 31,



December 31,



December 31,







2020





2020







2019



Cash flows from operating activities























Net income (loss)

$

66,581

$

344,965

$

(21,826)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used in)

   by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization





3,148



16,481





32,729

Provision for severance benefits





2,593



16,743





17,139

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount





396



2,220





2,299

Loss (gain) on foreign currency, net





(29,842)



(23,233)





24,692

Restructuring and other charges





3,502



3,502





3,598

Provision for inventory reserves





(384)



3,695





10,468

Stock-based compensation





1,945



6,699





6,952

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net





766



766





42

Gain on sale of discontinued operations







(287,117)





Others, net





132



217





247

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net





(2,685)



(19,268)





(19,824)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net







14,260





19,274

Inventories





(2,206)



(816)





(14,678)

Other receivables





843



6,954





(6,200)

Deferred income tax assets





(44,440)



(44,441)





35

Other current assets





4,418



13,561





11,984

Accounts payable





8,626



3,960





7,375

Other accounts payable





(3,966)



(12,000)





(8,518)

Accrued expenses





(30,747)



(28,756)





5,279

Accrued income taxes





(1,721)



10,825





267

Deferred revenue





(478)



2,174





(4,768)

Other current liabilities





688



279





(4,727)

Other non-current liabilities





653



3,521





(306)

Contributions to severance insurance deposit accounts





(11,885)



(11,921)





(2,262)

Payment of severance benefits





(6,188)



(12,076)





(9,288)

Others, net





(3,820)



(3,724)





514

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





(44,071)



7,470





50,497

Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral





5,733



13,762





13,583

Payment of hedge collateral





(998)



(8,839)





(17,833)

Proceeds from disposal of plant, property and equipment





59



65





202

Purchase of property, plant and equipment





(19,747)



(36,100)





(22,955)

Payment for intellectual property registration





(77)



(741)





(1,103)

Collection of guarantee deposits





133



1,024





549

Payment of guarantee deposits





(625)



(1,236)





(1,349)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations







350,553





Other, net





(26)



(6)





9

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





(15,548)



318,482





(28,897)

Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of long-term borrowings





(224,250)



(224,250)





(1,175)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options





1,228



3,918





2,860

Acquisition of treasury stock





(104)



(1,125)





(2,702)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement





(144)



(546)





(552)

Others





(113)



(278)





(233)

Net cash used in financing activities





(223,383)



(222,281)





(1,802)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents





20,831



24,612





(579)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





(262,171)



128,283





19,219

Cash and cash equivalents























Beginning of the period





542,111



151,657





132,438

End of the period

$

279,940

$

279,940

$

151,657

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended











Year Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,







2020







2020







2019





2020







2019



Operating income

$

9,206



$

3,223



$

5,691

$

27,016



$

23,725

Adjustments:





































Equity-based compensation expense



1,945





2,101





4,392



6,311





6,053

Early termination and other charges



5,075









53



5,629





53

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(871)





2,331







1,460





Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage







1,168







1,168





Others

















585

Adjusted operating income

$

15,355

$

8,823

$

10,136

$

41,584

$

30,416

We present Adjusted Operating Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iv) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (v) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

 

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,





September 30,





December 31,



December 31,



December 31.







2020







2020







2019





2020







2019



Income (loss) from continuing operations



$

67,902



$

8,461



$

23,876

$

57,059



$

(20,413)

Adjustments:







































Interest expense, net





863





4,875





4,675



15,404





19,451

Income tax expense (benefit)





(47,064)





(1,145)





(1,116)



(46,228)





2,200

Depreciation and amortization





3,148





2,854





2,615



11,116





10,318

EBITDA





24,849





15,045





30,050



37,351





11,556

Equity-based compensation expense





1,945





2,101





4,392



6,311





6,053

Early termination and other charges





5,075









53



5,629





53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net





(13,256)





(8,864)





(21,850)



382





22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net





74





(50)





149



(148)





318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



766











766





42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions





(871)





2,331







1,460





Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage









1,168







1,168





Others



















585

Adjusted EBITDA





18,582





11,731





12,794



52,919





40,923

Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

67,902

$

8,461

$

23,876

$

57,059

$

(20,413)

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense





1,945





2,101





4,392



6,311





6,053

Early termination and other charges





5,075









53



5,629





53

Foreign currency loss (gain), net





(13,256)





(8,864)





(21,850)



382





22,316

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net





74





(50)





149



(148)





318

Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net



766











766





42

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions





(871)





2,331







1,460





Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage









1,168







1,168





GAAP and cash tax expense difference



(43,874)











(43,874)





Others



















585

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments





(493)











(493)





Adjusted Net Income

$

17,268

$

5,147

$

6,620

$

28,260

$

8,954

Adjusted Net Income per common share—







































- Basic

$

0.49

$

0.15

$

0.19

$

0.80

$

0.26

- Diluted

$

0.40

$

0.14

$

0.17

$

0.73

$

0.25

Weighted average number of shares – basic





35,582,966





35,280,864





34,542,415



35,213,525





34,321,888

Weighted average number of shares – diluted





47,062,903





46,581,788





46,078,768



46,503,586





35,405,077











































We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (viii) Others. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization. We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Early termination and other charges, (iii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iv) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (v) Loss on early extinguishment of borrowings, net, (vi) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (vii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage, (viii) GAAP and cash tax expense difference, (ix) Others and (x) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Early termination and other charges eliminate $5,629 thousand, of which $4,422 thousand related to the reduction of workforce under a voluntary resignation program and non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives. During the same period, inventory reserve related to Huawei eliminates a net charge of $1,460 thousand that we recorded in relation to the U.S. Government's export restrictions on Huawei, and expenses related to Fab 3 power outage eliminate $1,168 thousand related to the write-off of the damaged work in process wafers and charges for facility recovery. For the year ended December 31, 2019, others eliminates a $585 thousand legal settlement charge related to dispute with a prior customer and a legal expense related to the indemnification of a former employee, which was borne by us under a negotiated separation agreement during the three months ended March 31, 2019.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-reports-results-for-fourth-quarter-and-year-2020-301229730.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.