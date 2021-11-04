SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of David Farsai and Jason Frankel to Partner and the addition of Erin Sedloff as Associate General Counsel. David and Jason originally joined Mainsail as Associates and have been long-time senior members of the team. They have been instrumental in executing and managing numerous software investments throughout their tenure and have played a key role in helping Mainsail's portfolio companies scale through their role as active board directors. Erin joins the team from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, an international law firm, where she practiced in the Technology Companies Group.
"We are thrilled to recognize the promotions of David and Jason," said Gavin Turner, Managing Partner at Mainsail. "The promotions are a reflection of the significant value they have contributed to our firm and portfolio companies throughout the years. We are proud to see two team members who began their careers at Mainsail as Associates, develop into experienced investors and company builders. These promotions are a true testament to David and Jason, and we are excited to see the impact they will continue to have as leaders within the firm."
David Farsai joined Mainsail as an Associate in 2012 and has worked on more than ten investments in founder-owned software companies. He currently sits on the boards of three Mainsail portfolio companies, including Boostlingo, Syncro and SourceScrub. He started his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey and Wells Fargo Securities where he spent most of his time working on software M&A.
Jason Frankel joined Mainsail as an Associate in 2014 and has worked on more than ten investments in founder-owned software companies. He currently sits on the boards of four Mainsail portfolio companies, including Centerbase, PlanHub, Fullbay and GTreasury. In 2018, Jason served as the Chief of Staff to the CEO of GTreasury, and during that time, the company expanded internationally with the acquisition of Visual Risk. Jason started his career as an Investment Banker at Raymond James & Associates, where he advised on M&A transactions for leading public and private companies across a number of sectors.
David and Jason were recently named to the 2020 and 2021 Mergers & Acquisitions Rising Stars list, respectively, and both were named in the 2020 GrowthCap 40 under 40 list. In addition to their professional achievements, both newly named Partners have competed in several triathlons together and most recently completed the IRONMAN Maryland event in September of this year.
In addition to the promotions, Mainsail announced that Erin Sedloff will join the team as Associate General Counsel. In her new role, Erin will support the team on internal legal matters at the firm, as well as working closely with Mainsail's portfolio companies.
"We are excited to have Erin join our team," said Bill Salisbury, Operating Partner and CFO of Mainsail. "We are looking forward to having a dedicated legal resource available to support our portfolio company and internal operations. We believe Erin's experience helping growing technology companies navigate M&A, corporate governance and securities law matters will be tremendously valuable for our portfolio companies."
Prior to joining Mainsail, Erin was an attorney at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, an international law firm, where she practiced in the Technology Companies Group helping startups and high growth technology companies successfully raise capital and build their business from formation through exit. Erin started her career as a litigator focused on commercial disputes.
About Mainsail Partners
Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in Austin and San Francisco that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.
More Information on Awards
The industry awards referenced herein were awarded by third parties not affiliated with Mainsail. The number of nominees reviewed for each of the awards and number of award recipients were not available to Mainsail, and therefore, those numbers and the percentages of nominees that received each award, cannot be disclosed herein. The awards are not indicative of Mainsail's future performance and do not reflect the experience of, or any rating by, Mainsail investors, or clients, and generally do not relate to investment advisory services to clients.
The 2020 and 2021 Rising Stars of Private Equity recognitions referenced herein are awarded by Mergers & Acquisitions. For the 2020 recognition, Mergers & Acquisitions assessed nominees based on such nominees' written responses to questions on its application form. For the 2021 recognition, Mergers & Acquisitions assessed nominees based on such nominee's and a sponsoring colleague's written responses to questions on its application form.
The Top 40 under 40 Growth Investors of 2020 recognition referenced herein is awarded by GrowthCap. GrowthCap assessed nominees based on written responses to questions on GrowthCap's nomination form and other information, including on breadth of experience and performance metrics. GrowthCap also took into consideration third-party feedback from CEOs and other executives. Mainsail Partners paid a fee to distribute the GrowthCap Top 40 under 40 Growth Investors of 2020 results.
Media Contact
Sarita Ray, Mainsail Partners, +1 650-278-5436, sarita@mainsailpartners.com
SOURCE Mainsail Partners