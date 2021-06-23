AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing bootstrapped software companies, announced today that it will open a second office in Austin, Texas in September 2021. The firm has been based in San Francisco since it was founded nearly 20 years ago. The move to open an office in Austin reflects Mainsail's conviction in the strength of the software ecosystem in Texas.
"Since Mainsail was founded, our team has been investing across the United States and has found Texas to be home to a uniquely vibrant community of founder-led software companies," said Gavin Turner, Mainsail's co-founder and Managing Partner. "Our commitment to Texas has been there for a long time. This new office will put us front and center with this community, providing our team with what we believe will be even greater opportunities to build relationships early and often with growing software companies."
Since 2003, Mainsail Partners has raised more than $1.3 billion of committed capital and invested in more than 50 bootstrapped companies throughout the United States. The firm targets investments in software companies that are growing quickly, have recurring annual revenue of $5 million or greater, and have developed robust products in compelling markets. Mainsail has invested in three Texas-based companies, including two out of the last nine software investments the firm has made: PestRoutes in McKinney, TX and ResMan in Plano, TX. The Austin office is expected to also provide easier access to other markets throughout the South, where Mainsail has partnered with software company founders.
"This move supports our model of collaborating closely with the management teams of our portfolio companies," said Mainsail's Operating Partner and CFO, Bill Salisbury. "The Austin office will make it more convenient to engage directly and in-person with our partners as we strive to drive value creation." Salisbury added, "Additionally, we expect this office location to give our team access to a broader pool of talent to continue building out our Operations and Investment Teams."
Turner and Salisbury have already relocated to Austin and will be joined by about a dozen other employees who are in the process of making the move. The Austin office will be located at 500 W 5th Street.
About Mainsail Partners
Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm with offices in San Francisco and Austin that invests exclusively in fast-growing, bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $1.3 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail prioritizes investments in B2B software companies with compelling business models in growing markets. The firm's approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated Operations Team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices, and a true partnership ethos to support management teams. For more information, visit mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sarita Ray, Mainsail Partners, +1 415-820-4361, sarita@mainsailpartners.com
SOURCE Mainsail Partners