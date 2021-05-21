TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaintenX International, one of the nation's largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, congratulates the Horton family on the dedication of their new family home in Clearwater, Florida. In their fourth home build with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, MaintenX team member volunteers donated their time and skills to help turn the Hortons' homeownership dream into reality.
MaintenX is also gifting the Hortons a garage door opener, porch plant, and $500 Target gift card to help make their new house a home. MaintenX National Service Directors Mary Ann Velez and Herman Wilkinson presented the gifts to the Horton family Thursday morning at the home dedication, as well as the Hammer and keys to their new 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home!
"Every project we take on with Habitat is unique and special, but completing this home during COVID made it especially meaningful," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "Housing needs didn't stop for the pandemic, and I'm proud of our team for their commitment to our community. We can't wait for our next build!"
Habitat for Humanity provides new homes to underhoused families at no profit, financed with zero-interest loans. Participants complete homeownership courses and help build their homes.
Tampa-based MaintenX has been providing quality commercial maintenance services to businesses of all sizes nationwide for more than 40 years. To learn more about their community involvement, visit https://maintenx.com/.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
