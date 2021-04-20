TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although Tampa-based MaintenX International is one of America's largest facility maintenance providers, they have not forgotten their roots. Florida is MaintenX's home, and MaintenX team members will be attending an important trade show in the state: the Tampa Bay Condo & HOA Expo on April 23.
"Our team thrives on being out and about with other industry professionals and prospective clients," said MaintenX VP of Business Development Bill Schaphorst. "Showcasing our value proposition at events like this is a great way to stay connected, meet new people, and get ideas for continuing to improve our service."
The conference, which connects HOA boards and decision makers with industry experts, will take place at the Tampa Convention Center on April 23. MaintenX team members will be set up in booth #405 Friday from 10:30am through 3pm to answer Condo and HOA maintenance questions. Both CEU and non-CEU seminars are available, and admission is free.
Earlier this year, MaintenX experts attended the Orlando and Broward County Condo and HOA expos connecting with board members and decision makers across the state. Team members will return to South FL in the fall for the Miami Beach Condo and HOA Expo scheduled for October 12.
MaintenX has been servicing commercial facilities in Florida and beyond for more than 40 years. For more information about their services and history, visit http://www.maintenx.com.
ABOUT MAINTENX INTERNATIONAL:
MaintenX International is a fully licensed, facilities repair company. As one of the largest national self-performing facility maintenance and repair companies in the U.S., MaintenX has created a wide network of knowledgeable and professional technicians throughout the country. With their team of well-trained technicians, MaintenX self-performs and manages facility maintenance for their clients. In the event there is not a MaintenX technician in an area, the company has established a network of preferred vendor partners throughout the country for continued superior service for their clients. For more than 40 years, MaintenX has been expertly serving multi-location retail stores, restaurant chains and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.
