HANOVER, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major, Lindsey & Africa (MLA), the world's leading legal search firm, today announced the promotion of four skilled consultants: Michael Albino, Bodie McNaught, Cloud Schnoebelen and Elizabeth Smith to regional client development practice leads for MLA's U.S. Interim Legal Talent business. The newly created roles are effective immediately and will allow Interim Legal Talent to continue its exciting growth trajectory and meet the increasing demands of the exploding contract legal marketplace.
"Our Interim business has seen tremendous growth over the past 24 months, and we have come to a transition point where we need to welcome regional leaders who are focused on coaching and development, strategic talent acquisition and market growth within our primary and emerging markets," said Kirsten Vasquez, vice president, law firm recruiting and interim legal solutions. "The addition of these talented leaders is critical to our achieving our growth goals and, most importantly, to our continuing to exceed our clients' and candidates' high expectations. I am confident Michael, Bodie, Cloud and Elizabeth will lead our Interim Legal Talent team to the next level of client and candidate delivery."
Regional client development practice leaders will report to Matthew Weaver, executive director, interim legal talent – North America, and assume direct management responsibilities of client development directors and managing directors within each of their assigned regions. Michael Albino will assume responsibilities for the Washington, D.C., and Southeast markets, while Elizabeth Smith will manage the Northeast Corridor – Boston to Philadelphia. Bodie McNaught will oversee Southern California and the Midwest, and Cloud Schnoebelen will be responsible for the Northern California, Mountain and Southwest legal markets.
In 2020, MLA's Interim Legal Talent team partnered with over 400 exceptional lawyers and legal professionals to help them identify unique and expertise-driven contract engagements with our clientele and is expected to substantially outperform that number in 2021.
