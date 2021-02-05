TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG) has been retained by one a global retailer that designs, distributes and sells its branded product through worldwide retail locations and digital channels.
TRG, an award-winning call and contact center, customer experience and managed services consulting firm, will be providing a comprehensive assessment of the company's current contact center processes and technology stack that supports their global contact center infrastructure. Taylor Reach will make recommendations and work with the client to design a future state technology roadmap.
"The company serves millions of customers and has hundreds of agents in contact centers supporting customer interactions," says Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer at TRG. "With that kind of volume, it's clearly imperative that there be technological alignment across all delivery channels".
Taylor Reach makes no secret of the fact that all retail service must be focused on creating a premium experience for the consumer. Lagging, outdated, or underperforming technology can be a significant hazard in the customer journey, and consumers routinely report that frustrations with ineffective customer service channels have a big impact on future buying decisions.
"We want to make sure we meet the unique needs of both the client and the consumer," Taylor says. "Our goal is to identify the most effective ways for consumers to navigate through the omnichannel environment to find the right channel for their needs. But we're also defining ways to ensure the best customer experience through that interaction that will enhance the relationship with the brand and organization."
Taylor Reach has assisted major retail, publishing, education, and financial brands, as well as government agencies at all levels, in providing world-class consumer support and customer experience through its holistic approach involving the moving parts of the customer experience journey: people, processes, technology, and methodology.
About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.
A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Services include Strategic Assessments, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.
