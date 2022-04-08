Mako Networks, leading technology vendor in PCI-compliant network security for distributed enterprises, will participate in the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo April 11-14 in Las Vegas.
CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks, leading technology vendor in PCI-compliant network security for distributed enterprises, will participate in the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo April 11-14. The annual gathering at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas will feature partners connecting with technology suppliers and advancing opportunities to accelerate new revenue and growth. To commemorate the four-day event's 25th anniversary, this year's Channel Partners Conference theme is "The Best Is Yet to Come."
Mako will host a booth in the Expo Hall's information and communication technology space among 300 exhibitors. In addition to educational conference sessions and networking events, the MSP Summit will be held from April 11-12. This year's summit focus is on emerging trends and innovative solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, M&A, 5G/Edge and AI.
Representatives from Mako Networks will share technological advances and industry best practices designed to help business partners meet evolving future challenges. Mako and its channel partners assist businesses around the world to secure their networks and provide the capabilities needed to better manage their network connections. Customers benefit from the expertise of Mako and its partners in providing distributed enterprises with small site security, PCI DSS compliance, and extreme uptime for their locations.
The Mako Reseller Partner program rigorously selects and trains reseller partners worldwide, authorizing them to offer Mako's SD-WAN technology to ensure reliable and secure network connections. Resellers proactively promote and sell the Mako System directly to end customers and deploy solutions either on their own or alongside an MNSP. Mako has partners thriving in markets including Petroleum/C-store, Quick Service Restaurants, Communications and Technology with a global reach spanning from the US to the UK to New Zealand and beyond.
"We're looking forward to meeting potential new reseller partners and to seeing our current partners in person to thank them and explore further revenue growth," said Brian Burks, Mako Channel Partner Manager. "Mako's offerings can help companies win business they may not otherwise win and there are opportunities to circle back for additional sales to existing customers."
To visit Mako Networks, conference attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #1667. To inquire about becoming a Mako reseller, contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.
About Channel Partners Conference & Expo
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest, independent channel event, gathering over 6,500 agents, MSPs, VARs, integrators, consultants, integrators, and suppliers together under one roof. During the annual event, partners connect with technology suppliers and the conference features guest speakers, sessions, and networking opportunities. Co-located with the MSP (Managed Service Providers) Summit, the expo showcases over 300 players in the information and communication technology space.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
