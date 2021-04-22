ELGIN, Ill., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mako Networks has committed to Conexxus as a Diamond Sponsor for 2021, bolstering its participation in the Petroleum/C-Store industry's leading non-profit standards body. The Petroleum/C-Store industry comprises an important part of Mako's business, particularly in the US, with Mako-managed secure network solutions in use at tens of thousands of petroleum retail locations across the country.
Since 2016, Mako has increased its engagement with Conexxus, adding Diamond-level sponsorship for this year in addition to its Gold-level membership status. The steady progression of support over the years demonstrates Mako Networks' appreciation of the work being done by Conexxus in support of innovation in the Petroleum/C-Store industry and recognizes Conexxus' role as a leader in the promotion of secure networking for C-Store and Petroleum operators and customers in the US.
"Becoming a Conexxus Diamond Sponsor is a strong endorsement of a petroleum industry group that we very much value being a part of," said Mako Networks President Simon Gamble. "Their ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, brands and dealers working together to devise standards and promote innovative technology that's easier to deploy and support in the C-Store environment is very much aligned with our mission in the space."
"We're grateful for the support of our annual Diamond Sponsors, including Mako Networks," said Linda Toth, Managing Director of Conexxus. "Their generosity allows us to continue the work we do on behalf of the C-Store and Retail Fuels industries."
Originally launched in 1995 as the NACS Technology Standards Project, Conexxus is committed to providing a cooperative, collaborative forum with a level playing field for member companies of all sizes to have equal opportunities to have a voice in the organization. The nonprofit's popular conference is always among the highlights of the year for the Petroleum/C-Store industry.
This year's Conexxus Virtual Annual Conference is slated for April 26-30. The spring committee meetings will showcase technology thought leadership presenting key trends and issues in consumer and retail technology. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the conference will be held virtually for the second consecutive year.
In addition to online committee meetings, there will be a reception honoring the 2021 Conexxus Technology Hall of Fame inductee. "Conexxus is looking forward to doing a fall event in late August that will be an in-person experience or possibly a hybrid of face-to-face and virtual," added Toth.
To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise, please contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or +1 800-851-4691.
About Conexxus
Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and fuel market. The Virginia-based retail organization's work and social events bring industry experts together to identify and resolve technology challenges. Conexxus offers the ability for vendors and customers to work side by side, on equal footing and without regard to company size or share. For more information, visit conexxus.org.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the US, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
Media Contact
Samantha Halseth, Mako Networks, 7634633771, samanthah@makonetworks.com
David Beran, Mako Networks, 8335860508, davidb@makonetworks.com
SOURCE Mako Networks