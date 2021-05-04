WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Activist Malala Yousafzai is the latest addition to Girl Up's speaker lineup at the 2021 Leadership Summit, happening July 13-14 online. Malala Yousafzai — the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate and founder of Malala Fund — will join UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, with other global leaders, social justice activists, and a host of Girl Up changemakers who are fearlessly pushing for progress even throughout this challenging time. In 2020, Girl Up welcomed an impressive lineup of 142 speakers including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, 2018 Nobel Peace Laureate Nadia Murad, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, and actress Yara Shahidi.
Girl Up's annual conference is traditionally held in Washington DC, but the leadership event –presented by P&G and its brands Always and Whisper – transformed into a wholly digital experience for the first time last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. After more than 30,000 participants from 170 countries successfully connected online for Girl Up's largest and most global event ever, Girl Up will once again virtually welcome female leaders and gender equality advocates from around the world this July. Aptly themed "Can't Stop, Won't Stop," this year's Summit will bring together the world's most influential youth activists, thought leaders, and industry experts as they continue to lead the way for change at home and abroad amidst unprecedented economic, social, and climate crises.
Ahead of the flagship Leadership Summit, Girl Up will also host virtual pop-up events across North America, Europe, Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Oceania, and MENA from July 7-12 to provide further opportunities for girls to engage, learn, connect, and participate in a series of symposiums addressing regional issues and positioning girls to be leaders across industries where women are often underrepresented. Featuring skill-building workshops, thought-provoking panels, and solution-finding sessions, this highly-interactive event series encourages a rapidly-growing community of Club members and changemakers committed to achieving gender parity to explore important intersectional issues, from allyship and racial justice to climate activism and mental health, as they mobilize to solve this generation's most pressing problems—together.
More information, including registration links and program agendas, will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit https://GIRLUP.ORG/SUMMIT to learn more.
About Girl Up
GIRL UP is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 85,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.
Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.
Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.
