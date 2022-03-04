OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021:

Total revenue was $57.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $85.1 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue was $229.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, or a $0.28 loss per share, as compared to $11.9 million, or a $0.26 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2020, and $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, for the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $101.4 million, or $2.18 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $107.6 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) increased to $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was ($11.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $50.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $21.0 million for the full year 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We ended the year sustaining sequential quarterly momentum on top line revenues and reducing net loss. I'm proud of the progress our team is making to further enhance our efficient fixed cost model. We have implemented a cost management structure and methodical operational processes that we believe will enable significant top line growth without meaningfully changing our SG&A structure.

"As we enter 2022, we see improved macro-economic trends that we believe will drive increased demand for our two largest business segments, well completion services and infrastructure services," added Straehla. "In addition, we continue to vigorously pursue numerous avenues to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $19.7 million, or approximately 34% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $25.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $93.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $157.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $21.3 million on 891 stages for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.7 million on 291 stages for the same quarter of 2020 and $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021. On average, 1.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an average utilization of 0.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2020 and 1.2 fleets during the third quarter of 2021.

The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $84.3 million on 2,544 stages for the year ended December 31, 2021, down from $88.3 million on 2,880 stages for the year ended December 31, 2020. On average, 1.1 of the Company's fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 1.5 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $11.8 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 270,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $17.84 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 100,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average price of $16.58 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company sold 1.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase from 0.5 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2021 was $16.76 per ton, an increase from $14.58 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $0.6 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $28.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $30.5 million for the same quarter of 2020 and $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Cash expenses:



















Compensation and benefits

$           3,685



$             3,738



$             3,353



$         15,064



$         14,876

Professional services(a)

(2,383)



4,570



4,571



11,400



19,905

Other(b)

1,994



2,256



2,252



9,052



8,828

Total cash SG&A expense

3,296



10,564



10,176



35,516



43,609

Non-cash expenses:



















Bad debt provision(c)

12



19,652



31,449



41,662



21,958

Stock based compensation

241



292



241



1,068



1,618

Total non-cash SG&A expense

253



19,944



31,690



42,730



23,576

Total SG&A expense

$           3,549



$           30,508



$           41,866



$         78,246



$         67,185





a.

Certain legal expenses incurred during 2021 were reclassified to Other, net during the fourth quarter of 2021.

b.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

c.

The bad debt provision for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 includes $41.2 million and $19.4 million, respectively, related to the Stingray Pressure Pumping and Muskie contracts with Gulfport.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 6% for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to 36% for the same quarter of 2020 and 73% for the third quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 34% for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 21% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.9 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.4 million and $16.5 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of December 31, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $26.4 million.

On February 28, 2022, Mammoth amended its revolving credit facility to, among other things, amend certain financial covenants, provide for a conditional increase of the applicable interest margin, permit certain sale-leaseback transactions, provide for a reduction in the maximum revolving advance amount in an amount equal to 50% of the PREPA claims proceeds, subject to a floor equal to the sum of eligible billed and unbilled accounts receivables, and classify the payments pursuant to its previously disclosed settlement agreement with MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC as restricted payments, requiring $20.0 million of availability both before and after making such payments. The amendment also permanently waived compliance by us and our subsidiaries with the leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants in our revolving credit facility for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively, ending the prior limited covenant waiver period.

As of March 2, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $7.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.7 million. As of March 2, 2022, the Company had $10.6 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $8.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $7.5 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Infrastructure services(a)

$                153



$                  37



$                181



$                627



$                258

Well completion services(b)

1,135



606



2,392



4,327



4,358

Natural sand proppant services(c)

55



4



16



484



1,073

Drilling services(d)

1



234



4



44



432

Other(e)

25



7



172



361



716

Total capital expenditures

$             1,369



$                888



$             2,765



$             5,843



$             6,837





a.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for directional drilling equipment for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information

Mammoth will host a conference call on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 216-562-0385. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations.  

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the current Russian/Ukrainian military conflict on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; whether a federal infrastructure bill is implemented and the terms thereof; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlements with Gulfport Energy Corporation and MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to continue to comply with, or if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual noncompliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



ASSETS



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020

CURRENT ASSETS



(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents



$                      9,899



$                     14,822

Short-term investment



1,762



1,750

Accounts receivable, net



407,550



393,112

Receivables from related parties, net



88



28,461

Inventories



8,366



12,020

Prepaid expenses



12,381



13,825

Other current assets



737



758

Total current assets



440,783



464,748











Property, plant and equipment, net



176,586



251,262

Sand reserves



64,641



65,876

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,168



20,179

Intangible assets, net



2,561



4,774

Goodwill



11,717



12,608

Deferred income tax asset



8,094



Other non-current assets



4,342



5,115

Total assets



$                   720,892



$                   824,562

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable



$                     37,560



$                     40,319

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



62,516



44,408

Current operating lease liability



5,942



8,618

Current portion of long-term debt



1,468



1,165

Income taxes payable



42,748



34,088

Total current liabilities



150,234



128,598











Long-term debt, net of current portion



85,240



81,338

Deferred income tax liabilities



865



24,741

Long-term operating lease liability



5,918



11,377

Asset retirement obligation



3,720



4,746

Other liabilities



11,693



10,435

Total liabilities



257,670



261,235











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



















EQUITY









Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020



467



458

Additional paid in capital



538,221



537,039

Retained earnings



(72,535)



28,895

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,931)



(3,065)

Total equity



463,222



563,327

Total liabilities and equity



$                   720,892



$                   824,562

 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME 





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE



Services revenue

$           46,262



$           65,079



$           52,417



$         182,236



$         234,081

Services revenue - related parties

104



7,862



601



15,782



43,091

Product revenue

10,867



10,234



4,467



28,799



28,404

Product revenue - related parties



1,875





2,145



7,500

Total revenue

57,233



85,050



57,485



228,962



313,076





















COST AND EXPENSES



















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $15,953, $19,780,

$35,857, $69,401 and $85,481, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020)

41,572



51,260



43,538



170,275



205,657

Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of

depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0,

$0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended

December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September

30, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020)

134



90



181



531



418

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,943, $2,387,

$4,667, $8,993 and $9,758, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020)

4,581



4,083



9,865



27,520



25,946

Selling, general and administrative

3,549



30,364



41,866



77,861



66,427

Selling, general and administrative - related parties



144





385



758

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,916



22,187



19,148



78,475



95,317

Impairment of goodwill

891







891



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665





547



1,212



12,897

Total cost and expenses

69,308



108,128



115,145



357,150



462,393

Operating loss

(12,075)



(23,078)



(57,660)



(128,188)



(149,317)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



















Interest expense, net

(2,528)



(1,191)



(1,484)



(6,406)



(5,397)

Other income, net

4,813



9,559



11,056



10,816



33,048

Other (expense) income, net - related parties



(341)





(515)



1,890

Total other income

2,285



8,027



9,572



3,895



29,541

Loss before income taxes

(9,790)



(15,051)



(48,088)



(124,293)



(119,776)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,507



(3,190)



(7,187)



(22,863)



(12,169)

Net loss

$          (13,297)



$          (11,861)



$          (40,901)



$        (101,430)



$        (107,607)





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0,

($170), ($69), ($36) and ($54), respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020

and September 30, 2021 and years ended December 31,

2021 and 2020)

16



663



(289)



134



241

Comprehensive loss

$          (13,281)



$          (11,198)



$          (41,190)



$        (101,296)



$        (107,366)





















Net loss per share (basic)

$              (0.28)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.88)



$              (2.18)



$              (2.36)

Net loss per share (diluted)

$              (0.28)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.88)



$              (2.18)



$              (2.36)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

46,683



45,769



46,683



46,428



45,644

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

46,683



45,769



46,683



46,428



45,644

 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$                        (101,430)



$                        (107,607)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Stock based compensation

1,191



1,952

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

78,475



95,317

Amortization of coil tubing strings



359

Amortization of debt origination costs

665



831

Bad debt expense

41,662



21,958

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(5,435)



(1,379)

Impairment of goodwill

891



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

1,212



12,897

Deferred income taxes

(32,005)



(12,186)

Other

280



(143)

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(55,898)



(32,621)

Receivables from related parties

28,373



(40,333)

Inventories

3,654



5,103

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,444



1,996

Accounts payable

(2,981)



2,526

Payables to related parties

(1)



(522)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,380



3,198

Income taxes payable

8,658



648

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(18,865)



6,967









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(5,843)



(6,761)

Purchases of property and equipment from related parties



(76)

Contributions to equity investee



(490)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

11,350



6,782

Purchase of short-term investment



(1,750)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,507



(2,295)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings on long-term debt

73,100



35,351

Repayments of long-term debt

(68,911)



(32,800)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

9,473



5,000

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(2,951)



(268)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(2,283)



(1,966)

Debt issuance costs



(1,051)

Net cash provided by financing activities

8,428



4,266

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

7



12

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(4,923)



8,950

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,822



5,872

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$                           9,899



$                          14,822









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$                           4,827



$                           4,729

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$                              829



$                             (617)

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:







Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$                           1,535



$                           1,312

Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities

$                           1,750



$                           2,431

 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



Three months ended December 31, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           19,714

$           21,251

$           10,849

$               963

$            4,456

$                 —

$           57,233

Intersegment revenues

25

69

414

(508)

Total revenue

19,714

21,276

10,849

1,032

4,870

(508)

57,233

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

20,096

16,443

4,601

1,363

3,784

46,287

Intersegment cost of revenues

31

321

156

(508)

Total cost of revenue

20,127

16,764

4,601

1,363

3,940

(508)

46,287

Selling, general and administrative

(1,017)

2,164

1,243

309

850

3,549

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,380

6,709

1,946

1,812

3,069

17,916

Impairment of goodwill

891

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665

665

Operating (loss) income

(5,332)

(4,361)

3,059

(2,452)

(2,989)

(12,075)

Interest expense, net

1,613

419

183

116

197

2,528

Other (income) expense, net

(4,131)

(121)

18

23

(602)

(4,813)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$           (2,814)

$           (4,659)

$            2,858

$           (2,591)

$           (2,584)

$                 —

$           (9,790)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Infrastructure

Well

Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           56,636

$           12,653

$           11,843

$               580

$            3,338

$                 —

$           85,050

Intersegment revenues

44

23

670

(737)

Total revenue

56,636

12,697

11,843

603

4,008

(737)

85,050

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

41,895

5,194

4,110

1,165

3,069

55,433

Intersegment cost of revenues

127

426

184

(737)

Total cost of revenue

42,022

5,620

4,110

1,165

3,253

(737)

55,433

Selling, general and administrative

7,323

17,692

4,070

373

1,050

30,508

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,957

7,066

2,390

2,224

3,550

22,187

Operating income (loss)

334

(17,681)

1,273

(3,159)

(3,845)

(23,078)

Interest expense, net

691

273

95

5

127

1,191

Other (income) expense, net

(8,355)

170

86

23

(1,142)

(9,218)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            7,998

$         (18,124)

$            1,092

$           (3,187)

$           (2,830)

$                 —

$         (15,051)



Three months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           25,070

$           22,702

$            4,439

$            1,184

$            4,090

$                 —

$           57,485

Intersegment revenues

30

3,980

23

482

(4,515)

Total revenue

25,070

22,732

8,419

1,207

4,572

(4,515)

57,485

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,844

18,125

9,368

1,566

3,614

54,517

Intersegment cost of revenues

54

3,204

324

(4,515)

(933)

Total cost of revenue

21,898

21,329

9,368

1,566

3,938

(4,515)

53,584

Selling, general and administrative

4,979

34,606

1,068

288

925

41,866

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,933

6,538

2,533

1,942

3,202

19,148

Impairment of other long-lived assets

547

547

Operating loss

(6,740)

(39,741)

(4,550)

(2,589)

(4,040)

(57,660)

Interest expense, net

979

215

107

56

127

1,484

Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)

755

(46)

(66)

(2,443)

(11,056)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            1,537

$         (40,711)

$           (4,611)

$           (2,579)

$           (1,724)

$                 —

$         (48,088)



Year ended December 31, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$           93,403

$           84,190

$           30,880

$            4,197

$           16,292

$                 —

$         228,962

Intersegment revenues

144

3,980

124

2,218

(6,466)

Total revenue

93,403

84,334

34,860

4,321

18,510

(6,466)

228,962

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

90,363

58,782

27,232

6,102

15,847

198,326

Intersegment cost of revenues

196

5,770

500

(6,466)

Total cost of revenue

90,559

64,552

27,232

6,102

16,347

(6,466)

198,326

Selling, general and administrative

18,267

49,275

5,351

1,414

3,939

78,246

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

21,880

26,377

9,005

7,996

13,217

78,475

Impairment of goodwill

891

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665

547

1,212

Operating loss

(38,859)

(55,870)

(6,728)

(11,191)

(15,540)

(128,188)

Interest expense, net

3,925

1,107

474

293

607

6,406

Other (income) expense, net

(6,785)

1,073

(874)

(177)

(3,538)

(10,301)

Loss before income taxes

$         (35,999)

$         (58,050)

$           (6,328)

$         (11,307)

$         (12,609)

$                 —

$        (124,293)



Year ended December 31, 2020

Infrastructure

Well

Completion

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$         157,751

$           87,201

$           34,265

$            7,746

$           26,113

$                 —

$         313,076

Intersegment revenues

1,124

95

39

2,716

(3,974)

Total revenue

157,751

88,325

34,360

7,785

28,829

(3,974)

313,076

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

124,232

45,647

25,955

10,757

25,430

232,021

Intersegment cost of revenues

323

1,836

152

1,663

(3,974)

Total cost of revenue

124,555

47,483

25,955

10,909

27,093

(3,974)

232,021

Selling, general and administrative

27,261

23,039

7,807

3,149

5,930

67,186

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

29,373

30,411

9,771

10,039

15,722

95,316

Impairment of goodwill

53,406

1,567

54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

4,203

326

8,368

12,897

Operating loss

(23,438)

(70,217)

(9,173)

(16,638)

(29,851)

(149,317)

Interest expense, net

2,794

1,130

312

454

707

5,397

Other (income) expense, net

(32,437)

(2,274)

1,839

(227)

(1,839)

(34,938)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            6,205

$         (69,073)

$         (11,324)

$         (16,865)

$         (28,719)

$                 —

$        (119,776)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net loss

$           (13,297)



$           (11,861)



$           (40,901)



$         (101,430)



$         (107,607)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

17,916



22,187



19,148



78,475



95,317

Impairment of goodwill

891







891



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665





547



1,212



12,897

Public offering costs





13



91



Stock based compensation

242



354



252



1,191



1,952

Interest expense, net

2,528



1,191



1,484



6,406



5,397

Other (income) expense, net

(4,813)



(9,218)



(11,056)



(10,301)



(34,938)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,507



(3,190)



(7,187)



(22,863)



(12,169)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,571



8,077



7,963



34,709



34,130

Adjusted EBITDA

$            17,210



$              7,540



$           (29,737)



$           (11,619)



$            49,952



Infrastructure Services





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net (loss) income

$            (5,992)



$             5,950



$            (2,410)



$          (36,711)



$               (928)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,380



6,957



4,933



21,880



29,373

Impairment of goodwill

891







891



Impairment of other long-lived assets

665







665



Public offering costs





(7)



39



Stock based compensation

100



156



96



500



580

Interest expense

1,613



691



971



3,925



2,794

Other income, net

(4,131)



(8,355)



(9,256)



(6,785)



(32,437)

Provision for income taxes

3,175



2,048



3,947



712



7,133

Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,571



8,418



9,290



36,551



32,214

Adjusted EBITDA

$            10,272



$            15,865



$             7,564



$            21,667



$            38,729



Well Completion Services





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net loss

$            (4,659)



$          (18,123)



$          (40,711)



$          (58,051)



$          (69,073)

Depreciation and amortization expense

6,709



7,066



6,538



26,377



30,411

Impairment of goodwill









53,406

Impairment of other long-lived assets









4,203

Public offering costs





19



31



Stock based compensation

80



70



95



333



527

Interest expense

419



273



215



1,107



1,130

Other (income) expense, net

(121)



170



755



1,073



(2,274)

Interest on trade accounts receivable



(318)



(1,327)



(1,841)



1,888

Adjusted EBITDA

$             2,428



$          (10,862)



$          (34,416)



$          (30,971)



$            20,218



Natural Sand Proppant Services





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$             2,858



$             1,092



$            (4,611)



$            (6,328)



$          (11,324)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

1,946



2,390



2,533



9,005



9,771

Public offering costs







12



Stock based compensation

39



70



32



202



425

Interest expense

183



95



107



474



312

Other expense (income), net

18



86



(46)



(874)



1,839

Interest on trade accounts receivable



(23)





(1)



3

Adjusted EBITDA

$             5,044



$             3,710



$            (1,985)



$             2,490



$             1,026



Drilling Services





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net loss

$            (2,590)



$            (3,187)



$            (2,579)



$          (11,307)



$          (16,865)

Depreciation expense

1,812



2,224



1,942



7,996



10,039

Impairment of other long-lived assets









326

Public offering costs







2



Stock based compensation

5



36



6



76



203

Interest expense

116



5



56



293



454

Other expense (income), net

23



23



(66)



(177)



(227)

Adjusted EBITDA

$               (634)



$               (899)



$               (641)



$            (3,117)



$            (6,070)



Other Services(a)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net (loss) income

$            (2,915)



$             2,407



$             9,410



$            10,967



$            (9,417)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

3,069



3,550



3,202



13,217



15,722

Impairment of goodwill









1,567

Impairment of other long-lived assets





547



547



8,368

Public offering costs





1



7



Stock based compensation

18



22



23



80



217

Interest expense, net

197



127



135



607



707

Other income, net

(602)



(1,142)



(2,443)



(3,538)



(1,839)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

332



(5,238)



(11,134)



(23,575)



(19,302)

Interest on trade accounts receivable









25

Adjusted EBITDA

$                  99



$               (274)



$               (259)



$            (1,688)



$            (3,952)





a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

Adjusted net loss and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net loss, as reported

$          (13,297)



$          (11,861)



$          (40,901)



$        (101,430)



$        (107,607)

Impairment of goodwill

891







891



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets

665





547



1,212



12,897

Adjusted net loss

$          (11,741)



$          (11,861)



$          (40,354)



$          (99,327)



$          (39,737)





















Basic loss per share, as reported

$              (0.28)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.88)



$              (2.18)



$              (2.36)

Impairment of goodwill

0.02







0.02



1.20

Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01





0.01



0.03



0.28

Adjusted basic loss per share

$              (0.25)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.87)



$              (2.13)



$              (0.88)





















Diluted loss per share, as reported

$              (0.28)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.88)



$              (2.18)



$              (2.36)

Impairment of goodwill

0.02







0.02



1.20

Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01





0.01



0.03



0.28

Adjusted diluted loss per share

$              (0.25)



$              (0.26)



$              (0.87)



$              (2.13)



$              (0.88)

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mammoth-energy-services-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-operational-and-financial-results-301495549.html

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.