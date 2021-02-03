LONDON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Carnrite Group is pleased to announce that Aidan Joy will join its London-based team as a Director. In this role, Aidan will be integral to the firm's efforts to continue to grow its UK business and service offerings to help clients in all regions navigate the Energy Transition. Asked about this announcement, Aidan said, "It is an honour to join the highly-experienced team at The Carnrite Group. Carnrite's focus, operational experience, and long track record helping companies operationalize their strategies make us uniquely positioned to help clients prepare for, and capitalize on, the Energy Transition in the UK, the first country to legislate a Net Zero 2050 target, and beyond."
Nicholas Carnrite, Partner, added "Aidan's 30 years of energy industry experience and deep understanding of the Energy Transition are an asset to our firm. His hands-on industry experience and keen ability to help companies solve complex problems is emblematic of what we look for in new team members. We are excited to have him on board."
Though the past few years have been dedicated to projects related to the Energy Transition, Aidan commenced his career working as a geologist during the growth years of the North Sea, mainly in the UK sector. In the early 2000's he moved to the business development, commercial and finance side of the business, and between 2004-19 he was based first in Perth, Australia, then in Calgary, Canada. From 2007-12 Aidan represented Apache on the Board of Directors of APPEA, the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association. Aidan currently co-chairs the Energy Transition Special Interest Group at the Petroleum Exploration Society of Great Britain (PESGB).
About Carnrite:
The Carnrite Group is a management consulting firm focused on the energy and industrials sectors. From offices in Houston, Texas and London, United Kingdom, Carnrite deploys its expertise on projects globally. With a 30+ year record of success advising companies through transformation and complex change in both market up-cycles and down-cycles, Carnrite is the dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to tackle the complex. Learn more on Carnrite's Website: https://carnritegroup.com/
