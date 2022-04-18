Manchester Capital Management welcomes experienced Managing Director, Tony Orme to their office in Montecito, CA.
MONTECITO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manchester is pleased to announce the addition of Tony Orme as Managing Director and a senior member of the Manchester wealth management team. Based in Montecito, CA, Tony brings over 25 years of experience in wealth management and financial services. Most recently, Tony worked with a boutique investment firm in Northern California and, before that, was Managing Director with Alliance Bernstein's San Francisco office.
Earlier in his career, he held senior positions at Wells Fargo, Bank of Hawaii, and City National Bank. He is currently a Board Member and Trustee of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Greater Bay Area and a Trustee of the Board of Directors of the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Tony earned his MBA from University of Southern California, attended Officers Candidate School in Quantico, VA for the United States Marine Corps, and has a bachelor's degree from Loyola Marymount University.
"We are very excited to welcome Tony to the Manchester family where he will bring his decades of experience to his work engaging with clients, partnering with colleagues, and helping us find new families in need of our services," stated Ted Cronin, Chief Executive Officer.
"Tony's energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and he will be an immediate benefit to the firm and the families we serve," said Drew Beresford, President.
