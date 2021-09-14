NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After over a year of planning and researching with the LogisticsTech & Supply Chain community, Manifest has officially launched its program on the website. Content kicks off with a Maritime & Ports Symposium on January 25th where attendees will get the opportunity to hear leading ocean carriers, technology providers and associations discuss critical Maritime Logistics topics including Automation in Maritime Trade, Container Shortages and Legacy Infrastructures.
The main agenda on January 26th and 27th is broken down into 6 tracks:
- Green Logistics & Returns
- Automation, Robotics & Quantum Computing
- Digitization & Visibility
- Logistics Expansion & Partnerships
- TMS, Freight & IoT
- Machine Learning & Autonomous Solutions
Each track focuses on futuristics technologies that companies are investing in, piloting and/or implementing across their supply chain and logistics operations. Attendees that purchase all-access tickets will be able to attend the sessions across all 3 days as well as gain access to unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by a special closing performance.
Visit https://manife.st to view all of the topics that are being covered and book your ticket. Prices increase October 22!
About Manifest: Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.
Media Contact
Laila Hawe, Manifest, +1 (203) 858-7042, laila@connectiv.com
SOURCE Manifest