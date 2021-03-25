IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, is pleased to announce it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended November 30, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. EST.
M7 will host a related conference call, accessible via telephone and the internet, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results and business outlook.
Sturges Karban, Chief Executive Officer, and Jordan Gerber, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks.
Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:
- Toll-Free: 1-877-423-9813
- Toll / International: 1-201-689-8573
The call will be available via webcast on M7's investor page of the Company website at https://www.manifest7.com/investors/ or at this link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on M7's investor page after the conference call has ended.
About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation
ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated cannabis operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
