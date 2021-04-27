MARIETTA, Ga., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annual manufactured housing trade shows dating back decades have been produced and managed by Show Ways Unlimited, a Georgia-based company that has been purchased by Trisha Le.
"Dennis Hill has run Show Ways and produced industry shows very consistently and successfully for a long time, and it's something I've been fortunate enough to experience and assist with in recent years," Le said. "We have created the groundwork for a successful business transition so I can continue to support our clients and Dennis can enjoy a much-deserved retirement."
Hill's experience in the manufactured housing industry covers more than 50 years with shows across the country. Le brings over 14 years of business operations and event management experience in her new role as owner and president of Show Ways Unlimited, including working side by side with Hill in behind-the-scenes show production during the past four years. Le will implement a variety of enhancements to streamline exhibitor signup, attendee registration, and show management, as well as integrating knowledge from events in other industries while building upon established relationships created within the manufactured housing industry.
"Manufactured housing is a growing industry. The need for strategic places to stage new homes, while providing intriguing marketplaces for vendors, forums for education, and networking among manufactured housing professionals, particularly after coming out of a time when we've been so isolated from one another, is something I am tremendously passionate about and look forward to expanding on in the future," Le said.
Le will continue to operate in Georgia, with a primary focus on serving clients and customers to produce forward-thinking, expansive, and innovative shows.
For more information about manufactured housing industry trade shows and events, or Show Ways Unlimited, contact Trisha Le at (770) 587-3350 and showways.tl@gmail.com.
