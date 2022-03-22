BILOXI, Miss., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Biloxi Manufactured Housing Expo is set to host its opening panel on Tuesday, March 29 with a major gathering of nine of the manufactured housing industry's top manufacturers, during a discussion panel titled "The Reality of Doing Business in the Post-Pandemic New Normal".
This in-person panel discussion, the first of its kind in 2022, will discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the manufactured housing industry, including production backlogs, supply chain challenges, the state of the workforce, and other topics to help industry professionals navigate 2022.
The panel is set to feature the following manufacturers and company representatives:
- Kyle Bennett, General Manager, VIce President of Operations, Kabco Builders
- Rick Bostick, Director, Sales and Business Development, Deer Valley Homebuilders
- Rick Boyd, President, Manufacturing Operations, Clayton Homes
- Brent Cappaert, Vice President of Operations, Cappaert Manufactured Housing
- Eric Coulter, Vice President of Sales, Cavco
- John Gainer, Sales Manager, Legacy Homes
- Michael Huffaker, General Manager, Sunshine Homes
- Blake Jackson, Territory Manager, Franklin Homes
- Wade Lyall, Executive Vice President Business Development, Champion Home Builders
"Devoting our opening session to the industry's manufacturers is a prime opportunity for manufactured housing professionals to hear directly from those companies," Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association Executive Director Jennifer Hall said. "As industry demand booms, this session will be a highlight of the Biloxi Expo as they outline the state of doing business in 2022 and beyond."
The manufacturer's panel will take place on Tuesday, March 29, at 9:30 a.m. in Studio A of the IP Casino Resort Spa.
Exclusive Industry Programming to Take Place at Biloxi Expo
The Biloxi Manufactured Housing Expo, which takes place from March 28-30, 2022, will offer three days of programming, receptions, and events for manufactured housing professionals, including a golf tournament on Monday, March 28.
In addition to the opening manufacturer's panel, attendees can attend sessions such as:
- Connecting with the Next Generation of Community Residents – They're Not Just for Seniors Any More
- Sales Management 3.0: You Can't Manage Sales Like It's 1980
- From Rent-Collector to Sales Superstar – The Enhanced Role of Community Managers
- Virtual Selling: Competing for Buyers in a Digital World
- Insights from the Front Line: State Association Executive Directors Panel
- Smarter, Faster, Cheaper Park Management
- Attracting New Talent to Your Workforce
- New to Manufactured Housing or Want to Keep Up with Current Developments? What Everyone in the Industry Should Know and the Department of Energy's Proposed Regulation Means for Your Bottom Line
- And more!
Register Today for the 2022 Biloxi Expo
Registration to attend and exhibit at the Biloxi Manufactured Housing Expo is underway. For more information on the Expo or to register online, visit biloxihomeshow.com/register. Registration is free for retailers and community owners and managers. Housing for the event is available at the IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi.
The Biloxi Manufactured Housing Expo is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.
About The Biloxi Manufactured Housing Expo
Formerly known as the Tunica Show, this new city and venue will be the home to hundreds of manufactured housing professionals, specially curated educational workshops, endless networking, and leading manufacturers and service-suppliers on the expo hall floor. The event is being hosted by the South Central Manufactured Housing Institute (SCHMI) and managed by the industry-centric digital marketing agency ManufacturedHomes.com, in collaboration with the MHInsider, the industry's award-winning news source for manufactured housing professionals.
