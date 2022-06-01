SAN FRANCISCO and DETROIT, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today announced that it will speak, sponsor, and host a virtual booth at Informa AutoTech Detroit, hosted by Wards Intelligence. GM and Mapbox will present how their collaboration is accelerating the pace of innovation for navigation and infotainment, and how the Mapbox platform supports GM's commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experiences throughout a vehicle's lifetime.
WHO:
Alex Barth, VP of Automotive at Mapbox and Matt Joshua, VP of Infotainment
WHAT:
Fireside Chat: The making of Maps+: Accelerating Innovation
GM and Mapbox have collaborated on Maps+ to introduce a ground-breaking delivery
WHEN:
Informa AutoTech Detroit Conference: June 8-9, 2022
WHERE:
Suburban Collection Showplace
About Mapbox
Mapbox is the leading real-time location platform for a new generation of location-aware businesses. Mapbox is the only platform that equips organizations with the full set of tools to power the navigation of people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 3.5 million registered developers have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers. For more information, visit www.mapbox.com.
