KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMK Worldwide, LLC. (TMK) announced March 5, 2022, that it has acquired Marana Group®. The announcement was made at the company's headquarters in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Marana Group, originally founded in 1977 under the name Lake Michigan Mailers, Inc. is a premier provider of technology solutions servicing organization throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.
TMK investors selected Marana Group from a broad pool of candidate companies because of its rich history of service to a diverse client base, its integrated workflow and technology platform. Marana Group has a 45-year history of bringing, integrated and secure customer-focused solutions to clients in healthcare, financial services, business, higher education and government agencies.
"TMK Worldwide approached me with an extremely interesting strategy for Marana Group's future. This strategy was based their exceptional commitment to our associates and a promise to leverage our profound technology for a much larger purpose. I genuinely believe TMK Worldwide will customize our workflow for customers crossing every sector. Tim Nisbet and Melissa Nisbet are a very good fit for our associates, and I can only imagine the growth potential this creates," said David C. Rhoa, president of Marana Group. "Perhaps most impressive is their commitment to growing the company through a hands-on approach. I am confident that the business my family has built over the last 45 years is in great hands and the future of this company, its associates, and the customers they serve is truly bright," Rhoa continued.
"We are very excited about this opportunity. The company's solutions menu is both deep and broad and is offered using best-in-class data security protocols. Marana Group's pronounced technology stack, long history of innovation, and its team of well-trained professionals provides a robust platform from which new markets can be served and new solutions proffered. Not only is Marana Group capable of supporting the most complex programs, but its continuous improvement will create costs leadership throughout the workflow," said Melissa Nisbet, Principal of TMK Worldwide, LLC.
Additional information about Marana Group can be found on the company's web site at https://maranagroup.com/
Media Contact:
Ben Behrman
800-653-3121 Ext. 226
Media Contact
Ben Behrman, Marana Group, +1 800-653-3121 Ext: 226, bbehrman@maranagroup.com
SOURCE Marana Group