HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 3 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at https://www.marathonoil.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Stephanie Gentry: 832-206-3746

Investor Relations Contacts:

Guy Baber: 713-296-1892

John Reid: 713-296-4380

 

