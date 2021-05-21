HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFG Group, Inc., a leading construction, program, and relocation management services firm announces Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP has been promoted to Vice President within the Healthcare, Science, Technology and Defense Department.
Marcos joined AFG in 2017 and has since been instrumental in managing projects with the General Services Administration, two major programs with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) -- a 5-year Construction Quality Management and Commissioning IDIQ and a multi-institute Quality Assurance Program, multiple efforts at the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST), as well as several other clients and contracts. As Vice President, Marcos will now lead AFG's efforts on collaborating with our clients to ensure proactive service and will be directly responsible for expanding AFG's national portfolio of healthcare, science and technology projects.
Prior to joining AFG, he served as a Program Director managing the $3.5 Billion District of Columbia Public Schools Modernization and Stabilization Program and the $125M District of Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation Program. Marcos holds a Bachelors of Professional Science in Construction Management from Pratt Institute, is an active member of the Construction Management Association of America, and is currently the Small Business Liaison for the Society of American Military Engineers, Mid-Maryland Post.
"Marcos is extremely talented and has earned a reputation as a go-to AFG team member for getting results. Marcos has built a cohesive team of world-class professionals for our Health and Science clients, as evidenced by receiving a 2021 and 2020 NIH Director's Award for his staff and his rise within AFG and professional organizations," says Cheryl O'Connor, CEO.
