APEX, N.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services based digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Margaret Palango as the new Chief Executive Officer. As a 15 year veteran of Autoshop Solutions, Margaret will continue as a dynamic leader that applies best practices across all segments of the company, as well as explore strategic opportunities to support the growth of Autoshop Solutions.
"Every company needs a leader like Margaret, who is a hard working, dedicated, and caring leader. During the past 15 years she has helped Autoshop Solutions stay focused on customer needs and to grow the most successful automotive agency in the industry." said Danny Sanchez, Founder and outgoing CEO of Autoshop Solutions. "I have been privileged to see Margaret grow as a team member, as a leader, and as a friend that has been critical to our success at Autoshop Solutions and I am honored to be promoting her to this leadership position!"
Margaret joined Autoshop Solutions in 2006, when she began establishing its brand position for quality website design and progressive internet marketing. During the past 15 years, she has overseen and been a key catalyst in Autoshop Solutions' growth into the award-winning website design and internet marketing agency it is today. Her responsibilities with Autoshop Solutions have ranged from direct client management to managing the entire website production process to now running the company! Margaret enjoys taking every opportunity to share her marketing expertise with clients, employees, and fellow automotive industry professionals and partners in the Automotive Aftermarket. She has also been an active member of Women in Auto Care since 2016.
"Margaret has been an excellent mentor and key component in my growth and success at Autoshop Solutions," said Tony Mercury, Vice President of Revenue. "I am excited to see not only her growth in this new role, but also how much we will grow as a team with her leadership!"
When she is not working, Margaret enjoys spending time with her husband and family. On the weekend they can often be found taking one of her Porsches on a spirited drive through North Carolina or to a PCA Event. Margaret is an active member of the North Carolina Hurricane Region Porsche Club.
Autoshop Solutions is an award-winning website design and internet marketing agency based in Apex, N.C. Since 2005, Autoshop Solutions has been helping the automotive industry with custom-designed websites and internet marketing solutions, including Pay-Per-Click, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media, and more. For three years in a row, Autoshop Solutions was named to the Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and awarded nine years in a row by AutoInc. in the Top 10 Websites. Stay connected with Autoshop Solutions on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or contact sarah.duff@autoshopsolutions.com for more information.
