CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks, Inc., today announced that Mark J. Ferrer has joined its Board of Directors following his recent retirement as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Citrix Corporation. Prior to his successful tenure at Citrix, Mr. Ferrer served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SAP Global Customer Operations.
"Blue Ridge is delighted to welcome Mark to our team," commented John Higginbotham, Chairman and CEO of Blue Ridge. "We are excited to have his assistance in serving our growing customer base. Our resilient breach prevention solutions directly address the urgent need to protect critical IT/OT operations from the escalating cybersecurity threat environment. Our solutions are field proven to compatibly and efficiently protect network access, a distributed workforce, and endpoint systems from breaches without disruption to operations."
"I am excited to work with Blue Ridge to support its rapid growth," stated Mr. Ferrer. "With the continued escalation of malicious threats, particularly for critical infrastructure, coupled with the persistent vulnerabilities in enterprise networks, the utility of Blue Ridge solutions has never been greater. Deploying Blue Ridge's Zero Breach™ solutions are a responsible decision for any enterprise seeking to immediately address its zero trust cybersecurity needs."
About Blue Ridge® Networks, Inc. (www.blueridgenetworks.com). Blue Ridge's goal is to serve its customers to help them achieve their goal - Zero Breach™. The company's patented breach prevention cybersecurity solutions "cyber-cloak" critical assets, data-in-transit, and processes to provide "pre" incident protection eliminating protection lag and risk of breach from known and unknown persistent vulnerabilities in a zero trust ecosystem. LinkGuard® network access virtual and cyber-physical solutions protect network assets and data-in-transit. EdgeGuard® user access solutions deliver secure virtual network access for a distributed workforce. AppGuard® endpoint and server autonomous "pre" detection software protects computing processes from ransomware and other malicious zero day exploits. In 20+ years of successfully delivering resilient, compatible, and efficient protection of critical IT/OT operations for government and industry customers there has been no reported breach of the company's solutions - ever. For more information, please visit www.blueridgenetworks.com, or contact sales@blueridgenetworks.com.
SOURCE Blue Ridge Networks