FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a crisis PR firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications, today announced the addition of Mark Sachs as the agency's Director of Client Engagement. Mark brings with him decades of experience in the fields of communications, public affairs, financial services and relationship management. He will be based in Red Banyan's South Florida office.
In his new role, Mark will head the effort to scale Red Banyan's relationship management and growth models as the agency continues to expand nationally and globally. Mark is a skilled communicator with expertise in public speaking, interpersonal interaction and long-format writing.
Mark's professional background includes approximately 10 years as director at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. During his tenure there, he first managed the Atlanta division and then the North and Central Florida division. His responsibilities included business development, policy analysis and communication, and training pro-Israel political advocates.
Mark also worked numerous years as a Certified Financial Planner (TM), speaking regularly on topics ranging from cognitive biases and their effects on financial decision-making to the role of financial planners in a world of limitless information.
Mark is an avid reader and triathlete born and raised in Miami. A resident of Parkland, FL, he graduated from University of Florida in Gainesville with a bachelor's degree in English. He also attended The American College, where he studied Financial Planning and Services; and Hunter College, where he studied kinesiology and exercise science.
"I've had the privilege of knowing Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman for a decade and watching his vision manifest into a dynamic and well-run crisis PR firm. To now be a part of it is exciting and professionally rewarding," Mark said. "I'm looking forward to working with Red Banyan's unique team of driven communications professionals."
"Mark's diverse background, communication and management skills, and business savvy make him a perfect fit for Red Banyan," said Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "His consummate professionalism, hands-on experience and focused dedication will make him an asset to our growing team."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a specialized communications firm and crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at http://www.redbanyan.com, become a fan on the Red Banyan Facebook page and follow the firm on Twitter and LinkedIn.
