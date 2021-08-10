Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Marker Therapeutics, Inc.)

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.  

"Marker accomplished a number of strategic goals and clinical milestones this quarter, including completing the safety lead-in portion of our Company-sponsored Phase 2 trial investigating Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapy in post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia, or AML," said Peter L. Hoang, President & CEO of Marker Therapeutics. "We are now enrolling patients as well as activating additional clinical sites in the main portion of the trial. In parallel, we opened a new in-house cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston and recently announced that the facility is fully operational. We look forward to manufacturing study drug at the new facility next quarter, which we expect will yield quality product, reduce manufacturing costs and expand patient access to Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies."

PROGRAM UPDATES

  • In June 2021, Marker completed the six-patient safety lead-in portion of the Company's Phase 2 trial of MT-401, its lead MultiTAA-specific T cell product candidate, for the treatment of post-transplant AML.
  • The Company continues to enroll patients in the main portion of the trial and activate clinical sites across the U.S. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 120 patients in the adjuvant setting and 40 patients with active disease at approximately 20 clinical sites.

BUSINESS UPDATES

  • Marker recently announced that the Company's new cGMP manufacturing facility in Houston, TX, located near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, is fully operational. The facility will manufacture Marker's MultiTAA-specific T cell products for the Company's Phase 2 AML trial as well as future hematological and solid tumor trials, in addition to producing the potential commercial supply of any approved products.

ANTICIPATED PROGRAM MILESTONES

AML Trial Milestones

  • Complete enrollment of 20 patients in main portion of Phase 2 trial in Q4 2021
  • Topline readout of Group 2 (active disease) in Q1 2022

Manufacturing Milestones

  • Manufacture MT-401 at Marker's new cGMP facility for Phase 2 AML trial in Q3 2021

SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Cash Position and Guidance: At June 30, 2021, Marker had cash and cash equivalents of $57.2 million. The Company believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents will fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first quarter of 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in clinical trial and sponsored research expenses and headcount-related expenses due to growth of research and development operations.
  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Net Loss: Marker reported a net loss of $10.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. This population of T cells is designed to attack multiple tumor targets following infusion into patients and to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cell therapies, we believe that our product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company's expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our non-engineered multi-tumor antigen specific T cell therapies; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; the timing, conduct and success of our clinical trials, including the Phase 2 trial of MT-401, as well as clinical trials conducted by our collaborators; our manufacturing processes and our ability to use our current and planned manufacturing facilities to support clinical and commercial demand; and our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings which are available through EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and the global economy. The Company assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

 

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$         57,221,434



$         21,352,382

Prepaid expenses and deposits

2,801,800



2,057,924

Other receivables

286



1,000,559

Total current assets

60,023,520



24,410,865

Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net

10,107,579



3,570,736

Construction in progress

-



6,789,098

Right-of-use assets, net

10,339,884



10,844,116

Total non-current assets

20,447,463



21,203,950









Total assets

$      80,470,983



$      45,614,815

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$           5,100,943



$           6,013,010

Lease liability

558,657



388,792

Total current liabilities

5,659,600



6,401,802

Non-current liabilities:







Lease liability, net of current portion

11,568,072



11,868,440

Total non-current liabilities

11,568,072



11,868,440









Total liabilities

17,227,672



18,270,242









Commitments and contingencies

-



-









Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5 million shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150 million shares authorized, 83.1 million and 50.7 million shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

83,079



50,731

Additional paid-in capital

439,085,948



383,533,326

Accumulated deficit 

(375,925,716)



(356,239,484)

Total stockholders' equity

63,243,311



27,344,573









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      80,470,983



$      45,614,815

 

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Grant income

$                        -



$           466,785



$                        -



$              466,785

Total revenues

-



466,785



-



466,785

Operating expenses:















Research and development

7,350,035



4,277,052



12,993,064



8,093,670

General and administrative

3,559,150



2,547,289



6,697,108



5,374,284

Total operating expenses

10,909,185



6,824,341



19,690,172



13,467,954

Loss from operations

(10,909,185)



(6,357,556)



(19,690,172)



(13,001,169)

Other income:















Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-



-



-



31,000

Interest income

2,403



15,857



3,940



142,826

Net loss

$     (10,906,782)



$    (6,341,699)



$     (19,686,232)



$     (12,827,343)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$                   (0.13)



$                (0.14)



$                   (0.28)



$                   (0.28)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

83,030,470



46,572,739



69,823,729



46,328,561

 

Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021



2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$        (19,686,232)



$        (12,827,343)

Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,032,971



124,627

Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities

-



(31,000)

Stock-based compensation

3,029,125



2,705,365

Amortization on right-of-use assets

504,232



96,973

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Prepaid expenses and deposits

(743,876)



(1,106,072)

Other receivables

1,000,273



52,749

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(912,067)



2,770,341

Lease liability

(130,503)



(187,068)

Net cash used in operating activities

(15,906,077)



(8,401,428)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(780,716)



(1,299,193)

Purchase of construction in progress

-



(2,629,141)

Net cash used in investing activities

(780,716)



(3,928,334)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

52,552,758



-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-



550,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,087



-

Net cash provided by financing activities

52,555,845



550,000

Net increase (decrease) in cash

35,869,052



(11,779,762)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

21,352,382



43,903,949

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$         57,221,434



$         32,124,187

 

