GREENSBORO, N.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From March 26th through March 28th, thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world will be attending Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's annual World Conference (#MAWC2021) from the comfort of their own homes or from anywhere on Earth they have WiFi access. To ensure the health and safety of all attendees, this year's three-day #MAWC2021 is taking place virtually, while being broadcast live and globally from the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts stage in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"We demonstrated something that I am very proud of. I didn't expect it; I didn't know what would happen, however, fortunately we proved just how well we can do virtual conferences and events. The last one was absolutely phenomenal," said Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Founder, Chairman & CEO, JR Ridinger. "I was so worried -- I just can't believe how well it went! Now, we're confident that we know exactly how to connect our independent distributors (UnFranchise Owners or UFOs) and teams around the world as if they were all together in-person. We were able to generate intense energy and enthusiasm in real-time on a global scale. That was the key to distinguish our virtual events from being 'just another video conference' like so many other so-called virtual events."
The continued success of the Shopping Annuity® and the UnFranchise® Business — the company's signature program that enables smart shoppers to convert money they already spend on everyday purchases into supplemental income — will be the primary focus at World Conference. #MAWC2021 attendees will get an exclusive first look at some of the hottest new and exclusive Market America products launching throughout the remainder of 2021 plus new trial-sized product samples that can be sold using the new UnFranchise Marketing App, which has already demonstrated unprecedented success for UFOs around the world. This comprehensive and turnkey product sample marketing platform and mobile app allows UFOs the ability to introduce sample-sized products to their current and prospective customers to stimulate knowledge of and interest in them. It also provides key product information and an automated marketing and follow up system.
Adding to the unparalleled success of the company's groundbreaking Isotonix® Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant supplement from the only company in the world providing astaxanthin in an isotonic delivery system, Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, will be unveiling Ultimate Aloe® With AstaReal® Astaxanthin, which among other key benefits also supports a strong immune system. Among several other timely new products, Ashley will also be introducing VivoQuin™, to support healthy immune function. VivoQuin also supports immune system well-being, the immune systems of aging adults and normal immune system function, among other key benefits.*
On Sunday, March 28th, Loren Ridinger, Co-Founder & Senior Executive Vice President of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, will take the stage to engage, enthrall and truly empower every #MAWC2021 attendee by reminding them of the importance of being their authentic self. Loren, who is also the Founder of Motives cosmetics, has some extraordinary beauty products that will be unveiled at #MAWC2021, including the much-anticipated Motives Super Power Mattes Eye Shadow Palette. Loren created this all-matte palette after countless requests for such a must-have eye shadow product that fits in the palm of your hand. To make this palette even more one-of-a-kind, Loren (a beauty and fashion icon herself) appears on its cover, which is sure to drive immediate sales from day one. This #MAWC2021, due to the ongoing and soaring interest in skincare, expect to have your mind blown when Lumière de Vie® introduces its new products — all considered "cruelty-free," meaning there has been no testing on animals.
Lumière de Vie Overnight Renewal Masque, with AstaReal® Astaxanthin, has been reported to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of dark spots, and help the skin look softer. Next, there is Lumière de Vie's Super Soother Serum with vitamin B3, which (among its many benefits) brightens the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of post-blemish marks and other dark spots. Even more, Lumière de Vie's new Hydrate X 3 Serum takes hydration to the next level with 3% hyaluronic acid in three molecular weights — low, medium and high — to provide comprehensive hydration to three levels of the skin for long-lasting moisture retention, inside and out. Finally, the Lumière de Vie Skincare Brush Collection is a relevant and timely skincare product with its innovative, hands-free approach. This brush collection offers an elevated and more hygienic way to apply your skincare products.
As always, a stellar array of celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers will take part in World Conference via video conference. This year's celebrity guests/speakers include but are not limited to Academy Award winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx; Queen of Latin Pop Thalia; businessman, investor, television personality, author and motivational speaker Daymond John; businesswoman, actress and producer La La Anthony; professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony; actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman Eva Longoria; musician, record producer, DJ, rapper and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz; and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. #MAWC2021 corporate speakers include NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena, the company's President of Urban and Latino Development.
"The greatest people who have ever lived are true visionaries and JR visualized the internet before it was the internet. He visualized the importance of having your business online and not having to spend on a brick-and-mortar type franchise. I don't know about you but I'm hooked. I am addicted to the conference. I gotta go to the conference. I gotta attend. No matter what, I gotta see my people. We are a family of diversity. We are family of inclusion," Fat Joe said.
Previous events have been attended by superstars Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Serena Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Tony Romo, Carmelo Anthony, Paulina Rubio, and Marc Anthony, among many others. Additional surprise celebrity appearances are expected this week.
"This is the event you don't want to miss. That's what it comes down to. Many people never show up. JR and I joke about this quite often. We called somebody to our house the other day to fix something here and the plumber didn't show up. Now, first of all, that's a really important job, but if you don't show up for it, you can't be the best at it. So, most people never show up and most people really never understand how easy it is to succeed. Part of the process is just to simply show up for the event. And that's what we need people to do," said Loren Ridinger.
