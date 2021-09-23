PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Force Information, a global CX data analytics and technology leader, has named Jeff DePiazza as their Chief Technology Officer. Market Force has been on a journey of transformation to drive innovation in CX data technology and predictive analytics with the upcoming release of the next generation of KnowledgeForce reporting platform. This appointment of a new CTO is an important step forward in this process.
Jeff joins Market Force from the Ohio State Bar Association, where he was CTO for four years. He has twenty-plus years of success in planning, directing, and implementing innovative information technology solutions. With a proven track record of leading teams, implementing and overseeing large-scale technology programs, and administration of multi-million dollar budgets, Jeff has an exemplary track record leading technology transformation initiatives across various industries.
Jeff's experience developing new technology strategies will drive meaningful results for Market Force's valued clients. Jeff will lead Market Force's technology strategy with a strong focus on leveraging big data technology to enhance the KnowdledgeForce platform for customers. Scott Griffith, Market Force's CMSO commented, "Market Force is bringing new features to the KnowledgeForce platform and Jeff will help steer our technology forward, allowing us to scale rapidly. He is a highly experienced technology leader who will add great value to the business and the product portfolio our customers rely on today and in the future."
This is part of a wider investment in technology to advance Market Force's product roadmap as they continue to develop cutting-edge multi-location solutions to ensure customer success through advanced technology, performance, and reliability.
About the KnowledgeForce Platform
Market Force's KnowledgeForce reporting platform is designed to pull multiple internal and external performance measures together to form a single version of the truth. The KnowledgeForce Platform uses the latest in big data technologies to combine performance information from multiple sources to feed predictive analytics. Built to support multi-location businesses the integrated technology and services solution provides actionable data to drive performance improvement at each location with tailored advice based on up-to-the-minute data. The upcoming generation will not only offer a set of advanced features to enable more complex analysis and maximize the value and insight derived from CX data, it is also more easily configurable and scalable for all sizes of global organizations.
About Market Force Information
Market Force Information® is a customer experience (CX) and employee engagement (EX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers, and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services, and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce®. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions, and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the top 50 market research organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit us online at http://www.marketforce.com.
