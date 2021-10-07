LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketFactory, part of ION Markets, a leading global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announces a new partnership with Tradefeedr, the leading independent FX data and analytics provider.
The Tradefeedr data and analytics platform is now fully integrated within MarketFactory, enabling clients to review their trading markouts, impacts, and spreads directly with liquidity providers, using a common platform and shared data sets. Tradefeedr's data analytics solution will be available as an add-on to new and existing customers using the award-winning MarketFactory service.
Tradefeedr has created a common, truly independent FX trading database allowing market participants across the sell-side, buy-side, regional banks, hedge funds, brokers, and central banks to connect, analyze their trading data, and collaborate. In June 2021, Tradefeedr launched its ground-breaking FX data analytics platform with more than 15 leading sell-side and 20 major buy-side firms onboarding and another 20 in the pipeline.
"MarketFactory's partnership with Tradefeedr will broaden our offering to clients, providing shared data sets through one unified platform. The combination of MarketFactory's end-to-end connectivity and Tradefeedr's unified, analysis-ready data is a compelling proposition in a market where real-time data-driven decision-making is key," commented Eugene Markman, MarketFactory Chief Executive Officer.
"I'm very excited by the possibilities this strategic partnership offers both Tradefeedr and MarketFactory clients. Our platform delivers significant benefits to market participants, through improving collaboration, and giving better access to trading information, providing greater transparency and trust in the market," added, Balraj Bassi, Co-Founder of Tradefeedr.
About ION Group
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About MarketFactory
MarketFactory is a financial technology company that provides software-as-a-service to currency markets. Customers gain access to the entire market, no matter the location, workflow, protocol, instrument, or liquidity provider. Its flagship product, Whisperer, is a single API that connects to more than 100 FX APIs.
About Tradefeedr:
Tradefeedr was established in 2018 by Balraj Bassi and Alexei Jiltsov, who had previously worked together at Lehman Brothers and launched Blacktree, a macro systematic hedge fund. In December 2020 the company received $3 million in funding from IPGL, the private investment company owned by Lord Michael Spencer, the founder of global markets company, ICAP plc and subsequently financial technology business, NEX plc. Seth Johnson, former CEO of NEX Markets, also supported the fund raising and was appointed as Tradefeedr's Chairman. Tradefeedr aims to level the trading analytics playing field by allowing the sell-side to submit trading data on behalf of their buy-side clients. With better-standardised data, Tradefeedr transforms the way in which market participants interact with each other and deliver new insights and better decision making for all users. For further information, please visit Tradefeedr.com or our LinkedIn profile.
