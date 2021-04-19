LA GRANGE, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centrifuge Brand Marketing today announced the addition of 34-year marketing and creative strategist Brian Lake to its marketing team. Lake joins Centrifuge as director of brand development and will further elevate the firm's brand marketing strategies and communications programs for industrial manufacturers.

"I'm very excited to be part of a team as enthusiastic as myself, building brand strategies and enhanced growth potential for our industrial manufacturing clients," says Lake, whose extensive creative and marketing background includes working with Fortune 500 and Am Law 200 companies. "Joining such an experienced team dedicated to creating impactful and informative brand marketing campaigns for manufacturers gives me a new opportunity to flex my creative muscles in this growing market." Ken Jackson, Centrifuge founder and principal of creative direction, feels a new energy with Lake on board.

"We're so fortunate to have a versatile and enthusiastic strategist with proven results in many different industries," Jackson says. "With his creative mind and get-to-work attitude, Brian is more than just a great addition to our team, he's also a tremendous asset for our clients. We're looking forward to achieving even greater success together."

At Centrifuge, Lake helps generate and guide brand strategies and integrated marketing campaigns that enable industrial manufacturers to experience sustained brand growth. His experience includes time with industry-leading companies including Thomson Reuters, Tribune Company, HBR Consulting, and Invesco, among others.

Media Contact

Ken Jackson, ken@centrifuge-now.com, +1 708-469-7850, ken@centrifuge-now.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE Centrifuge Brand Marketing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.