LA GRANGE, Ill., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centrifuge Brand Marketing today announced the addition of 34-year marketing and creative strategist Brian Lake to its marketing team. Lake joins Centrifuge as director of brand development and will further elevate the firm's brand marketing strategies and communications programs for industrial manufacturers.
"I'm very excited to be part of a team as enthusiastic as myself, building brand strategies and enhanced growth potential for our industrial manufacturing clients," says Lake, whose extensive creative and marketing background includes working with Fortune 500 and Am Law 200 companies. "Joining such an experienced team dedicated to creating impactful and informative brand marketing campaigns for manufacturers gives me a new opportunity to flex my creative muscles in this growing market." Ken Jackson, Centrifuge founder and principal of creative direction, feels a new energy with Lake on board.
"We're so fortunate to have a versatile and enthusiastic strategist with proven results in many different industries," Jackson says. "With his creative mind and get-to-work attitude, Brian is more than just a great addition to our team, he's also a tremendous asset for our clients. We're looking forward to achieving even greater success together."
At Centrifuge, Lake helps generate and guide brand strategies and integrated marketing campaigns that enable industrial manufacturers to experience sustained brand growth. His experience includes time with industry-leading companies including Thomson Reuters, Tribune Company, HBR Consulting, and Invesco, among others.
