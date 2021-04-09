THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning public relations firm Marketing Maven has announced that it has been retained as the agency of record for Visit Conejo Valley, the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, California. The agency is charged with assisting to increase visitation that will bolster the local economy.
Marketing Maven will conduct a public relations and marketing strategy campaign for Visit Conejo Valley through January 2022. The effort will concentrate on Southern California media and general top-tier travel and hospitality media.
"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Visit Conejo Valley to spread the word about the unique vistas and exciting activities of this special area of California," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "Most of us at Marketing Maven actually live and work in the Conejo Valley, so we are well-versed in the beauty of the area and the amenities available."
Marketing Maven's connections with travel press are extensive, having served as the Travel and Adventure Show's California agency for the last six years, having led the U.S. publicity for Accord's Tokyo 2020 tourism event, as well as supporting the Royal Norwegian Consul General with a Norwegian Design Tour featuring television personality Ty Pennington, executing a Los Angeles press event for Telluride Ski Resort, hosting press internationally for a client's Gumball 3000 sponsorship, publicizing Hidden Iceland, French Canal Boat Company and representing EVA Air, a Star Alliance Partner with their social media marketing.
"We chose Marketing Maven because they are tried and true experts at marketing and public relations, especially in the travel and tourism industry," said Danielle Borja, President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley. "What's more, they are our neighbors and fully understand the special qualities of one of California's best-kept secret regions."
Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley has a mission to increase overnight stays and improve the local business region. Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse inns and hotels, unique outdoor recreation, and vibrant arts and entertainment attractions, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to have a wonderful trip and "See Another Side of Southern California."
To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit http://www.conejo.com.
About Visit Conejo Valley
Since 2013, Visit Conejo Valley has been the official tourism marketing organization for Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 16 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip.
About Marketing Maven
With its headquarters in Camarillo, California and offices in New York City, Marketing Maven is a full-service marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, innovative media relations, event marketing, tradeshow support, Hispanic marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
Media Contact
Heather Wilson-Hooker, Marketing Maven, 310.594.8934, heather@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Marketing Maven