WABASH, Ind., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin Yale Industries LLC is announcing the acquisition of Postmark, a San Luis Obispo, California based company.
Postmark is a prominent provider of mailroom solutions with their world class letter openers and their inkjet printer solutions targeted for the packaging, printing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automation markets. This strategic acquisition will emphasize Martin Yale's commitment to bring innovation and quality to the mail, print, labeling, and packaging industries.
"Postmark's letter openers complement our current line of letter openers perfectly while the inkjet printer products align with our recent efforts to penetrate the packaging and labeling sales verticals," said Greg German, President, Martin Yale. "It is exciting to add these state-of-the-art solutions to our expanding product portfolio. This acquisition also enables us to leverage already existing relationships of the two companies, introducing Postmark customers and dealers to the Martin Yale family of products while at the same time giving the Martin Yale Dealer and Strategic Partner network an opportunity to expand their offerings," German adds.
The acquisition of Postmark positions Martin Yale Industries to expand their footprint in the market by providing high speed ink jet printers and high-performance letter openers with turnkey solutions to customers in the United States and worldwide.
As part of the acquisition, Postmark's manufacturing operations will be relocated to Martin Yale's facility in Wabash, Indiana. This move will increase manufacturing capacity and efficiency for the Postmark products, as well as ensure that all Postmark customers will receive the high standard of customer service and technical support that is synonymous with the Martin Yale brand.
ABOUT Martin Yale Industries, LLC
Martin Yale Industries, LLC, is a United States based manufacturer of print finishing, office, and mailroom equipment designed to make work life more productive. Founded in 1940, Martin Yale has over 80 years of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing quality products for print shops and office environments. The Martin Yale family of brands include Dry-Lam laminating equipment and film; Count print finishing equipment, MY Office Products and Dyna-Cut rotary die cutting machines. For more information, see contact information.
