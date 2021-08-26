SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.076 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on June 7, 2021. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(276) million, or $(0.34) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $284 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $222 million.
"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.076 billion in the fiscal second quarter, above the midpoint of guidance, growing 29 percent sequentially and 48 percent year over year. Growth was driven by the data center, which now represents Marvell's largest end market at 40 percent of total revenue, benefiting from our growing momentum in the fast-growing cloud infrastructure market," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "I am pleased that stand-alone Marvell and the acquired Inphi businesses both contributed to our strong year-over-year revenue growth. We expect year-over-year revenue growth will accelerate in the third quarter, led by substantial contributions from the cloud data center market. In addition, we expect our 5G business to continue to grow with strong sequential revenue growth in the third quarter, and a significant step up projected in the fourth quarter."
Historically, the Company reported revenue from three product groups: networking, storage and other. Beginning with the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company is changing its reporting to present revenue from five end markets: data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking, consumer, and automotive/industrial. The company believes this presentation provides a better understanding of its business. For transition purposes, in this press release, the Company is reporting revenue from both product groups and end markets, including providing historical revenue data from end markets for prior periods. Starting with the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects to no longer report revenue by product group.
We categorize revenue from our five end markets by using a number of data points, including the type of customer purchasing the product, the function of our product being sold, and our knowledge of the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. The categorization of products by end market is inherently subjective and can vary over time, both as a result of continued improvements in our ability to understand the final usage of our products, as well as changes in how our customers utilize our products.
Subsequent to quarter end, on August 3, 2021, the Company announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Innovium, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by Innovium's stockholders and applicable regulatory approvals.
The financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 includes expected results of Inphi for the full quarter.
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
- Net revenue is expected to be $1.145 billion +/- 3%.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 46.3% to 48.3%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 64% to 65%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $584 million to $594 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $365 million to $370 million.
- Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 824 million.
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 841 million.
- GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.10) +/- $0.04 per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.38 +/- $0.03 per share.
GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.
Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a non-GAAP tax rate of 5.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.
Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.
Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:
- Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;
- Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;
- Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and
- Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.
Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Inphi Corporation on a timely basis or at all, including as a result of our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Marvell and Inphi or due to unexpected costs, liabilities, delays or other factors impacting the semiconductor industry; the risk that disruptions from the transaction with Inphi will harm our business, including current plans and operations; our ability to retain and hire key Inphi personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the transaction with Inphi; risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the transaction with Inphi; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted, and may continue to impact our business, workforce and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; increased disruption and volatility in the capital markets and credit markets as a result of COVID-19, which could adversely affect our liquidity and capital resources; the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by COVID-19 resulting in worker absenteeism, quarantines and restrictions on our employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, COVID-19 could have on the liquidity and financial condition of us and our customers and suppliers, including any impact on the ability to meet contractual obligations; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly and testing of our products; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to define, design and develop products for the Cloud and 5G markets; our ability to market our 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the stockholder dilution and other effects on us from, and our ability to complete (on a timely basis or at all) and realize the anticipated benefits of, announced acquisitions, divestitures and investments, such as our announced acquisition of Innovium; cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry; risks related to our debt obligations; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; our dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors; our ability to accurately categorize our products by end markets; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect our business described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
May 1,
August 1,
July 31,
August 1,
Net revenue
$
1,075,881
$
832,279
$
727,297
$
1,908,160
$
1,420,938
Cost of goods sold
704,051
414,138
368,041
1,118,189
734,780
Gross profit
371,830
418,141
359,256
789,971
686,158
Operating expenses:
Research and development
367,043
286,100
277,139
653,143
556,723
Selling, general and administrative
259,161
201,466
112,794
460,627
234,821
Restructuring related charges
12,294
12,886
120,590
25,180
141,877
Total operating expenses
638,498
500,452
510,523
1,138,950
933,421
Operating loss
(266,668)
(82,311)
(151,267)
(348,979)
(247,263)
Interest income
150
222
577
372
1,635
Interest expense
(33,814)
(35,141)
(15,635)
(68,955)
(32,465)
Other income (loss), net
(1,654)
1,223
(440)
(431)
3,314
Interest and other income (loss), net
(35,318)
(33,696)
(15,498)
(69,014)
(27,516)
Loss before income taxes
(301,986)
(116,007)
(166,765)
(417,993)
(274,779)
Benefit for income taxes
(25,558)
(27,765)
(8,872)
(53,323)
(3,853)
Net loss
$
(276,428)
$
(88,242)
$
(157,893)
$
(364,670)
$
(270,926)
Net loss per share — basic:
$
(0.34)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.41)
Net loss per share — diluted:
$
(0.34)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.41)
Weighted average shares:
Basic
821,062
693,378
667,574
757,205
665,541
Diluted
821,062
693,378
667,574
757,205
665,541
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
July 31,
January 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
559,617
$
748,467
Accounts receivable, net
785,611
536,668
Inventories
459,532
268,228
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
103,717
63,782
Total current assets
1,908,477
1,617,145
Property and equipment, net
433,091
326,125
Goodwill
10,976,443
5,336,961
Acquired intangible assets, net
6,285,388
2,270,700
Deferred tax assets
517,123
672,424
Other non-current assets
718,110
541,569
Total assets
$
20,838,632
$
10,764,924
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
370,502
$
252,419
Accrued liabilities
519,214
435,616
Accrued employee compensation
153,327
189,421
Short-term debt
41,390
199,641
Total current liabilities
1,084,433
1,077,097
Long-term debt
4,662,844
993,170
Other non-current liabilities
350,158
258,853
Total liabilities
6,097,435
2,329,120
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,646
1,350
Additional paid-in capital
13,090,669
6,331,013
Retained earnings
1,648,882
2,103,441
Total stockholders' equity
14,741,197
8,435,804
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
20,838,632
$
10,764,924
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
August 1,
July 31,
August 1,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(276,428)
$
(157,893)
$
(364,670)
$
(270,926)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
66,248
51,605
118,085
102,088
Share-based compensation
114,105
62,586
206,832
122,273
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
276,672
111,579
405,311
224,501
Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions
155,840
—
169,560
17,284
Restructuring related impairment charges
1,776
114,723
4,156
117,546
Other expense, net
32,941
6,282
61,870
14,910
Deferred income taxes
(29,005)
(2,816)
(51,586)
(444)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(91,216)
(14,782)
(149,215)
8,804
Inventories
(69,038)
(33)
(82,287)
35,801
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(50,603)
3,679
(46,190)
(3,015)
Accounts payable
52,197
33,204
588
29,647
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
39,234
10,732
(7,765)
21,528
Accrued employee compensation
(616)
6,964
(56,309)
(18,539)
Net cash provided by operating activities
222,107
225,830
208,380
401,458
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of technology licenses
(3,197)
(3,080)
(6,640)
(6,764)
Purchases of property and equipment
(32,235)
(17,540)
(53,679)
(52,883)
Cash payment for acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
—
—
(3,600,165)
—
Other, net
(2,851)
34
(2,404)
699
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,283)
(20,586)
(3,662,888)
(58,948)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
—
—
—
(25,202)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
39,807
42,776
40,356
48,234
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
(42,975)
(25,213)
(116,150)
(56,714)
Dividend payments to stockholders
(49,332)
(40,119)
(89,889)
(79,882)
Payments on technology license obligations
(23,175)
(18,702)
(67,307)
(42,509)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
75,000
—
3,806,096
—
Principal payments of debt
(75,000)
—
(275,000)
—
Payment for repurchases and settlement of convertible notes
(109,812)
—
(180,891)
—
Proceeds from capped calls
49,132
—
160,286
—
Payment of equity and debt financing costs
(10,364)
—
(11,843)
—
Other, net
—
—
—
(2,507)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(146,719)
(41,258)
3,265,658
(158,580)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
37,105
163,986
(188,850)
183,930
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
522,512
667,548
748,467
647,604
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
559,617
$
831,534
$
559,617
$
831,534
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
2021
May 1,
2021
August 1,
2020
July 31,
2021
August 1,
2020
GAAP gross profit:
$
371,830
$
418,141
$
359,256
$
789,971
$
686,158
Special items:
Share-based compensation
2,665
9,803
4,082
12,468
7,620
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
167,253
93,812
85,225
261,065
171,792
Other cost of goods sold (a)
155,840
13,723
11,630
169,563
30,192
Total special items
325,758
117,338
100,937
443,096
209,604
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
697,588
$
535,479
$
460,193
$
1,233,067
$
895,762
GAAP gross margin
34.6
%
50.2
%
49.4
%
41.4
%
48.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
64.8
%
64.3
%
63.3
%
64.6
%
63.0
%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$
638,498
$
500,452
$
510,523
$
1,138,950
$
933,421
Special items:
Share-based compensation
(111,440)
(99,790)
(58,504)
(211,230)
(114,653)
Restructuring related charges (b)
(12,294)
(12,886)
(120,590)
(25,180)
(141,877)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(109,419)
(34,827)
(26,354)
(144,246)
(52,709)
Other operating expenses (c)
(38,948)
(46,684)
(8,125)
(85,632)
(27,528)
Total special items
(272,101)
(194,187)
(213,573)
(466,288)
(336,767)
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$
366,397
$
306,265
$
296,950
$
672,662
$
596,654
GAAP operating margin
(24.8)
%
(9.9)
%
(20.8)
%
(18.3)
%
(17.4)
%
Other cost of goods sold (a)
14.5
%
1.6
%
1.6
%
8.9
%
2.1
%
Share-based compensation
10.6
%
13.2
%
8.6
%
11.7
%
8.6
%
Restructuring related charges (b)
1.1
%
1.5
%
16.6
%
1.3
%
10.0
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
25.7
%
15.5
%
15.3
%
21.2
%
15.8
%
Other operating expenses (c)
3.7
%
5.6
%
1.1
%
4.6
%
1.9
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
30.8
%
27.5
%
22.4
%
29.4
%
21.1
%
GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(35,318)
$
(33,696)
$
(15,498)
$
(69,014)
$
(27,516)
Special items:
Debt issuance related costs and other (d)
3,022
16,901
—
19,923
434
Total special items
3,022
16,901
—
19,923
434
Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(32,296)
$
(16,795)
$
(15,498)
$
(49,091)
$
(27,082)
GAAP net loss
$
(276,428)
$
(88,242)
$
(157,893)
$
(364,670)
$
(270,926)
Special items:
Other cost of goods sold (a)
155,840
13,723
11,630
169,563
30,192
Share-based compensation
114,105
109,593
62,586
223,698
122,273
Restructuring related charges (b)
12,294
12,886
120,590
25,180
141,877
Other operating expenses (c)
38,948
46,684
8,125
85,632
27,528
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
276,672
128,639
111,579
405,311
224,501
Debt issuance related costs and other (d)
3,022
16,901
—
19,923
434
Pre-tax total special items
600,881
328,426
314,510
929,307
546,805
Other income tax effects and adjustments (e)
(40,503)
(38,385)
(16,226)
(78,888)
(17,455)
Non-GAAP net income
$
283,950
$
201,799
$
140,391
$
485,749
$
258,424
GAAP weighted average shares — basic
821,062
693,378
667,574
757,205
665,541
GAAP weighted average shares — diluted
821,062
693,378
667,574
757,205
665,541
Non-GAAP weighted average shares — diluted (f)
836,648
707,488
678,304
772,053
674,553
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.34)
$
(0.13)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.41)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.34
$
0.29
$
0.21
$
0.63
$
0.38
(a)
Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments.
(b)
Restructuring and other related items include asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, facilities related charges, and other.
(c)
Other operating expenses include integration and merger costs associated with acquisitions.
(d)
Debt issuance related costs and other includes the partial term loan repayment and bridge financing.
(e)
Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0%.
(f)
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Outlook for Three Months Ended
GAAP net revenue
$1,145 +/- 3%
Special items:
—
Non-GAAP net revenue
$1,145 +/- 3%
GAAP gross margin
46.3% - 48.3%
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.9%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
14.7%
Other costs of goods sold
1.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin
64% - 65%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$584 - $594
Special items:
Share-based compensation
103
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
109
Restructuring related charges
4
Other operating expenses
5
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$365 - $370
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$(0.10) +/- $0.04
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.14
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.35
Other operating expenses
0.01
Other income tax effects and adjustments
(0.02)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$0.38 +/- $0.03
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)
Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) carrier infrastructure, (iii) enterprise networking, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:
End market
Customer products and applications
Data center
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems
Cloud and on-premise ethernet switching
Cloud and on-premise network-attached storage (NAS)
Cloud and on-premise servers
Cloud and on-premise storage area networks
Cloud and on-premise storage systems
Data center interconnect (DCI)
Carrier infrastructure
•
•
•
•
•
Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs)
Ethernet switches
Optical transport systems
Routers
Wireless radio access network (RAN) systems
Enterprise networking
•
•
•
•
•
Campus and small medium enterprise routers
Campus and small medium enterprise ethernet switches
Campus and small medium enterprise wireless access points (WAPs)
Network appliances (firewalls, and load balancers)
Workstations
Consumer
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Broadband gateways and routers
Gaming consoles
Home data storage
Home wireless access points (WAPs)
Personal Computers (PCs)
Printers
Set-top boxes
Automotive/industrial
•
•
•
•
•
•
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)
Autonomous vehicles (AV)
In-vehicle networking
Industrial ethernet switches
United States military and government solutions
Video surveillance
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)
Three Months Ended
Revenue by End Market (In millions)
July 31,
May 1,
January 30,
October 31,
August 1,
May 2,
February 1,
November 2,
August 3,
Data Center
$
434
$
277
$
269
$
239
$
267
$
266
$
259
$
212
$
179
Carrier Infrastructure
197
167
166
169
142
122
113
84
68
Enterprise Networking
223
175
161
159
158
158
154
130
147
Consumer
165
167
168
152
134
120
168
214
242
Auto/Industrial
57
46
34
31
26
28
24
22
21
Total Net Revenue
$
1,076
$
832
$
798
$
750
$
727
$
694
$
718
$
662
$
657
Three Months Ended
Revenue by End Market % of total
July 31,
May 1,
January 30,
October 31,
August 1,
May 2,
February 1,
November 2,
August 3,
Data Center
40
%
33
%
34
%
32
%
37
%
38
%
36
%
32
%
27
%
Carrier Infrastructure
18
%
20
%
21
%
23
%
20
%
18
%
16
%
13
%
10
%
Enterprise Networking
21
%
21
%
20
%
21
%
22
%
23
%
22
%
20
%
23
%
Consumer
16
%
20
%
21
%
20
%
18
%
17
%
23
%
32
%
37
%
Auto/Industrial
5
%
6
%
4
%
4
%
3
%
4
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
Total Net Revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)
Three Months Ended
% Change
Revenue by Product Group (In thousands)
July 31,
May 1,
August 1,
YoY
QoQ
Networking (1)
$
701,712
$
498,250
$
406,008
73
%
41
%
Storage (2)
341,713
302,918
290,495
18
%
13
%
Total Core
1,043,425
801,168
696,503
50
%
30
%
Other (3)
32,456
31,111
30,794
5
%
4
%
Total Net Revenue
$
1,075,881
$
832,279
$
727,297
48
%
29
%
Three Months Ended
Revenue by Product Group % of Total
July 31,
May 1,
August 1,
Networking (1)
65
%
60
%
56
%
Storage (2)
32
%
36
%
40
%
Total Core
97
%
96
%
96
%
Other (3)
3
%
4
%
4
%
Total Net Revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Networking products are comprised primarily of ethernet solutions, embedded processors, custom ASICs, and electro-optics solutions.
(2) Storage products are comprised primarily of storage controllers and fibre channel adapters.
(3) Other products are comprised primarily of printer solutions.
