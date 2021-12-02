SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Marvell completed the acquisition of Innovium, Inc. ("Innovium") on October 5, 2021 (the "acquisition date"), approximately 25 days before the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Marvell's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 include the results of Innovium from the acquisition date, while prior periods presented do not.
Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.211 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on August 26, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(63) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $364 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $265 million.
"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.211 billion in the fiscal third quarter, growing 13 percent sequentially and 61 percent year over year, exceeding the high end of our guidance. Revenue grew substantially in each of our five end markets, led by data center, our largest contributor at 41 percent of total revenue, which grew 15 percent sequentially and 109 percent year over year," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we are expecting sequential revenue growth of 9 percent at the midpoint of guidance, led by 5G, which is projected to increase by 30 percent sequentially and data center which is forecasted to continue to grow in the double digits on a percentage basis."
The financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 includes expected results of Innovium for the full quarter.
Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
- Net revenue is expected to be $1.320 billion +/- 3%.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 47.9% to 49.8%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 65%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $630 million to $640 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $390 million to $395 million.
- Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 844 million.
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 861 million.
- GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.03) +/- $0.04 per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.48 +/- $0.03 per share.
GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Conference Call
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.
Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, a non-GAAP tax rate of 5.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.
Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.
Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:
- Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;
- Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;
- Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and
- Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.
Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would," "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the transactions with Inphi and Innovium on a timely basis, including as a result of our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Marvell, Inphi and Innovium or due to unexpected costs or liabilities as a result of the transactions; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; risks related to the rapid growth of the Company; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted, and may continue to impact our business and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by COVID-19, including as a result of restrictions that may be imposed by us or third parties, resulting in worker absenteeism, turnover, quarantines and restrictions on our employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, COVID-19 could have on the liquidity and financial condition of us and our customers and suppliers, including any impact on the ability to meet contractual obligations; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly and testing of our products; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to define, design and develop products for the Cloud and 5G markets; our ability to market our 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the stockholder dilution and other effects on us from, and our ability to complete (on a timely basis or at all) and realize the anticipated benefits of, announced acquisitions, divestitures and investments; cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry; risks related to our debt obligations; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; risk related to our ESG program; our dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors, including inflation and volatility in foreign exchange rates; our ability to accurately categorize our products by end markets; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect our business described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 30,
July 31,
October 31,
October 30,
October 31,
Net revenue
$
1,211,245
$
1,075,881
$
750,143
$
3,119,405
$
2,171,081
Cost of goods sold
623,425
704,051
369,083
1,741,614
1,103,863
Gross profit
587,820
371,830
381,060
1,377,791
1,067,218
Operating expenses:
Research and development
371,894
367,043
255,637
1,025,037
812,360
Selling, general and administrative
243,406
259,161
115,501
704,033
350,322
Restructuring related charges
5,861
12,294
19,312
31,041
161,189
Total operating expenses
621,161
638,498
390,450
1,760,111
1,323,871
Operating loss
(33,341)
(266,668)
(9,390)
(382,320)
(256,653)
Interest income
189
150
608
561
2,243
Interest expense
(35,423)
(33,814)
(16,066)
(104,378)
(48,531)
Other income (loss), net
999
(1,654)
299
568
3,613
Interest and other income (loss), net
(34,235)
(35,318)
(15,159)
(103,249)
(42,675)
Loss before income taxes
(67,576)
(301,986)
(24,549)
(485,569)
(299,328)
Benefit for income taxes
(5,044)
(25,558)
(1,641)
(58,367)
(5,494)
Net loss
$
(62,532)
$
(276,428)
$
(22,908)
$
(427,202)
$
(293,834)
Net loss per share — basic:
$
(0.08)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.55)
$
(0.44)
Net loss per share — diluted:
$
(0.08)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.55)
$
(0.44)
Weighted average shares:
Basic
828,635
821,062
670,487
781,008
667,186
Diluted
828,635
821,062
670,487
781,008
667,186
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
October 30,
January 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
523,502
$
748,467
Accounts receivable, net
978,261
536,668
Inventories
628,600
268,228
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
114,451
63,782
Total current assets
2,244,814
1,617,145
Property and equipment, net
444,003
326,125
Goodwill
11,446,444
5,336,961
Acquired intangible assets, net
6,439,106
2,270,700
Deferred tax assets
528,985
672,424
Other non-current assets
915,490
541,569
Total assets
$
22,018,842
$
10,764,924
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
440,592
$
252,419
Accrued liabilities
521,905
435,616
Accrued employee compensation
222,835
189,421
Short-term debt
52,205
199,641
Total current liabilities
1,237,537
1,077,097
Long-term debt
4,504,321
993,170
Other non-current liabilities
590,640
258,853
Total liabilities
6,332,498
2,329,120
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,682
1,350
Additional paid-in capital
14,148,741
6,331,013
Retained earnings
1,535,921
2,103,441
Total stockholders' equity
15,686,344
8,435,804
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
22,018,842
$
10,764,924
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 30,
October 31,
October 30,
October 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(62,532)
$
(22,908)
$
(427,202)
$
(293,834)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
71,592
47,834
189,677
149,922
Share-based compensation
119,090
59,787
325,922
182,060
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
279,282
109,433
684,593
333,934
Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions
21,470
—
191,030
17,284
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discounts
3,750
1,359
19,031
3,217
Restructuring related impairment charges
1,049
6,013
5,205
123,559
Other expense, net
13,464
6,396
60,053
19,448
Deferred income taxes
(15,984)
859
(67,570)
415
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(192,229)
(6,729)
(341,444)
2,075
Inventories
(118,388)
(5,984)
(200,675)
29,817
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(19,149)
(5,677)
(65,339)
(8,692)
Accounts payable
93,200
5,121
93,788
34,768
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
761
5,289
(7,004)
26,817
Accrued employee compensation
69,289
56,741
12,980
38,202
Net cash provided by operating activities
264,665
257,534
473,045
658,992
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of technology licenses
(2,731)
(1,712)
(9,371)
(8,476)
Purchases of property and equipment
(76,804)
(35,359)
(130,483)
(88,242)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
60,436
—
(3,539,729)
—
Other, net
(53)
(476)
(2,457)
223
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,152)
(37,547)
(3,682,040)
(96,495)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
—
—
—
(25,202)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
2,428
2,256
42,784
50,490
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
(52,851)
(25,912)
(169,001)
(82,626)
Dividend payments to stockholders
(50,429)
(40,229)
(140,318)
(120,111)
Payments on technology license obligations
(30,551)
(34,285)
(97,858)
(76,794)
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
—
3,806,096
—
Principal payments of debt
(150,938)
(100,000)
(425,938)
(100,000)
Payment for repurchases and settlement of convertible notes
(316)
—
(181,207)
—
Proceeds from capped calls
33
—
160,319
—
Payment of equity and debt financing costs
(7)
(22,313)
(11,850)
(22,313)
Other, net
1,003
1,003
1,003
(1,504)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(281,628)
(219,480)
2,984,030
(378,060)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(36,115)
507
(224,965)
184,437
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
559,617
831,534
748,467
647,604
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
523,502
$
832,041
$
523,502
$
832,041
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 30,
July 31,
October 31,
October 30,
October 31,
GAAP gross profit:
$
587,820
$
371,830
$
381,060
$
1,377,791
$
1,067,218
Special items:
Share-based compensation
9,370
2,665
4,435
21,838
12,055
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
169,691
167,253
83,078
430,756
254,870
Other cost of goods sold (a)
21,470
155,840
4,296
191,033
34,488
Total special items
200,531
325,758
91,809
643,627
301,413
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
788,351
$
697,588
$
472,869
$
2,021,418
$
1,368,631
GAAP gross margin
48.5
%
34.6
%
50.8
%
44.2
%
49.2
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
65.1
%
64.8
%
63.0
%
64.8
%
63.0
%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$
621,161
$
638,498
$
390,450
$
1,760,111
$
1,323,871
Special items:
Share-based compensation
(109,720)
(111,440)
(55,352)
(320,950)
(170,005)
Restructuring related charges (b)
(5,861)
(12,294)
(19,312)
(31,041)
(161,189)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(109,591)
(109,419)
(26,355)
(253,837)
(79,064)
Other operating expenses (c)
(25,460)
(38,948)
(9,490)
(111,092)
(37,018)
Total special items
(250,632)
(272,101)
(110,509)
(716,920)
(447,276)
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$
370,529
$
366,397
$
279,941
$
1,043,191
$
876,595
GAAP operating margin
(2.8)
%
(24.8)
%
(1.3)
%
(12.3)
%
(11.8)
%
Other cost of goods sold (a)
1.8
%
14.5
%
0.6
%
6.1
%
1.6
%
Share-based compensation
9.8
%
10.6
%
8.0
%
11.0
%
8.4
%
Restructuring related charges (b)
0.5
%
1.1
%
2.6
%
1.0
%
7.4
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
23.1
%
25.7
%
14.6
%
21.9
%
15.4
%
Other operating expenses (c)
2.1
%
3.7
%
1.2
%
3.7
%
1.7
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
34.5
%
30.8
%
25.7
%
31.4
%
22.7
%
GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(34,235)
$
(35,318)
$
(15,159)
$
(103,249)
$
(42,675)
Special items:
Debt issuance related costs and other (d)
(98)
3,022
(549)
19,825
(115)
Total special items
(98)
3,022
(549)
19,825
(115)
Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(34,333)
$
(32,296)
$
(15,708)
$
(83,424)
$
(42,790)
GAAP net loss
$
(62,532)
$
(276,428)
$
(22,908)
$
(427,202)
$
(293,834)
Special items:
Other cost of goods sold (a)
21,470
155,840
4,296
191,033
34,488
Share-based compensation
119,090
114,105
59,787
342,788
182,060
Restructuring related charges (b)
5,861
12,294
19,312
31,041
161,189
Other operating expenses (c)
25,460
38,948
9,490
111,092
37,018
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
279,282
276,672
109,433
684,593
333,934
Debt issuance related costs and other (d)
(98)
3,022
(549)
19,825
(115)
Pre-tax total special items
451,065
600,881
201,769
1,380,372
748,574
Other income tax effects and adjustments (e)
(24,218)
(40,503)
(10,502)
(103,106)
(27,957)
Non-GAAP net income
$
364,315
$
283,950
$
168,359
$
850,064
$
426,783
GAAP weighted average shares — basic
828,635
821,062
670,487
781,008
667,186
GAAP weighted average shares — diluted
828,635
821,062
670,487
781,008
667,186
Non-GAAP weighted average shares — diluted (f)
845,937
836,648
682,724
796,790
677,273
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$
(0.08)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.55)
$
(0.44)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
0.43
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
1.07
$
0.63
(a)
Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments.
(b)
Restructuring and other related items include asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, facilities related charges, and other.
(c)
Other operating expenses include integration and merger costs associated with acquisitions.
(d)
Debt issuance related costs and other includes the partial term loan repayment and bridge financing.
(e)
Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0%.
(f)
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Outlook for Three Months Ended
January 29, 2022
GAAP net revenue
$1,320 +/- 3%
Special items:
—
Non-GAAP net revenue
$1,320 +/- 3%
GAAP gross margin
47.9% - 49.8%
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.8%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
13.8%
Other costs of goods sold
1.6%
Non-GAAP gross margin
~ 65%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$630 - $640
Special items:
Share-based compensation
126
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
111
Restructuring related charges
2
Other operating expenses
3
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$390 - $395
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$(0.03) +/- $0.04
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.16
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.37
Other income tax effects and adjustments
(0.02)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$0.48 +/- $0.03
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)
Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) carrier infrastructure, (iii) enterprise networking, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:
End market
Customer products and applications
Data center
•
Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems
Carrier infrastructure
•
Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs)
Enterprise networking
•
Campus and small medium enterprise routers
Consumer
•
Broadband gateways and routers
Automotive/industrial
•
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)
Three Months Ended
% Change
Revenue by End Market (In thousands)
October 30,
July 31,
2021
October 31,
YoY
QoQ
Data center
$
499,748
$
433,722
$
239,159
109
%
15
%
Carrier infrastructure
215,108
196,656
168,584
28
%
9
%
Enterprise networking
247,210
222,732
158,933
56
%
11
%
Consumer
182,535
165,380
152,269
20
%
10
%
Automotive/industrial
66,644
57,391
31,198
114
%
16
%
Total Net Revenue
$
1,211,245
$
1,075,881
$
750,143
61
%
13
%
*Results for the three months ended October 30, 2021 include total Innovium revenue from the period of October 5, 2021 to October 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Revenue by End Market % of Total
October 30,
July 31,
2021
October 31,
Data center
41
%
40
%
32
%
Carrier infrastructure
18
%
18
%
23
%
Enterprise networking
20
%
21
%
21
%
Consumer
15
%
16
%
20
%
Automotive/industrial
6
%
5
%
4
%
Total Net Revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
