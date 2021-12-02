Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

 By Marvell

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Marvell completed the acquisition of Innovium, Inc. ("Innovium") on October 5, 2021 (the "acquisition date"), approximately 25 days before the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Marvell's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 include the results of Innovium from the acquisition date, while prior periods presented do not.

Net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.211 billion, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on August 26, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(63) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $364 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $265 million.

"Marvell delivered record revenue of $1.211 billion in the fiscal third quarter, growing 13 percent sequentially and 61 percent year over year, exceeding the high end of our guidance. Revenue grew substantially in each of our five end markets, led by data center, our largest contributor at 41 percent of total revenue, which grew 15 percent sequentially and 109 percent year over year," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "For the fourth quarter, we are expecting sequential revenue growth of 9 percent at the midpoint of guidance, led by 5G, which is projected to increase by 30 percent sequentially and data center which is forecasted to continue to grow in the double digits on a percentage basis."

The financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 includes expected results of Innovium for the full quarter.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook

  • Net revenue is expected to be $1.320 billion +/- 3%.
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 47.9% to 49.8%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 65%.
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $630 million to $640 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $390 million to $395 million.
  • Basic weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 844 million.
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be 861 million.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.03) +/- $0.04 per share.
  • Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.48 +/- $0.03 per share.

GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call

Marvell will conduct a conference call on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 8563448. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 10161867 until Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, a non-GAAP tax rate of 5.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

  • Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;
  • Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;
  • Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and
  • Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would," "outlook," "forecast," "targets" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: failure to realize all of the anticipated benefits of the transactions with Inphi and Innovium on a timely basis, including as a result of our ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Marvell, Inphi and Innovium or due to unexpected costs or liabilities as a result of the transactions; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; risks related to the rapid growth of the Company; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which have impacted, and may continue to impact our business and operations, the transportation and manufacturing of our products, and the operations of our customers, distributors, vendors, suppliers, and partners; the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the U.S. and global economies; disruptions caused by COVID-19, including as a result of restrictions that may be imposed by us or third parties, resulting in worker absenteeism, turnover, quarantines and restrictions on our employees' ability to work, innovate, collaborate, and travel; the effects that the current credit and market conditions caused by, or resulting from, COVID-19 could have on the liquidity and financial condition of us and our customers and suppliers, including any impact on the ability to meet contractual obligations; supply chain disruptions or component shortages that may impact the production of our products or may impact the price of components which in turn may impact our margins on any impacted products and any constrained availability from other electronic suppliers impacting our customers' ability to ship their products, which in turn may adversely impact our sales to those customers; our reliance on our manufacturing partners for the manufacture, assembly and testing of our products; the impact of international conflict and economic volatility in either domestic or foreign markets including risks related to trade conflicts, regulations, and tariffs, including but not limited to, restrictions imposed on our Chinese customers; the risks associated with manufacturing and selling products and customers' products outside of the United States; our ability to define, design and develop products for the Cloud and 5G markets; our ability to market our 5G products to Tier 1 infrastructure customers; the stockholder dilution and other effects on us from, and our ability to complete (on a timely basis or at all) and realize the anticipated benefits of, announced acquisitions, divestitures and investments; cancellations, rescheduling or deferrals of significant customer orders or shipments, as well as the ability of our customers to manage inventory; our ability to estimate customer demand and future sales accurately; severe financial hardship or bankruptcy of one or more of our major customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from restructuring activities; the effects of transitioning to smaller geometry process technologies; the impact of any change in the income tax laws in jurisdictions where we operate and the loss of any beneficial tax treatment that we currently enjoy; our ability to limit costs related to defective products; the risk of downturns in the semiconductor industry; risks related to our debt obligations; the outcome of pending or future litigation and legal and regulatory proceedings; risk related to our ESG program; our dependence on a small number of customers; the impact and costs associated with changes in international financial and regulatory conditions; our ability and the ability of our customers to successfully compete in the markets in which we serve; our ability and our customers' ability to develop new and enhanced products and the adoption of those products in the market; decreases in gross margin and results of operations in the future due to a number of factors, including inflation and volatility in foreign exchange rates; our ability to accurately categorize our products by end markets; our ability to scale our operations in response to changes in demand for existing or new products and services; risks associated with acquisition and consolidation activity in the semiconductor industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our maintenance of an effective system of internal controls; and other risks detailed in our SEC filings from time to time. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect our business described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

 

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2021



July 31,

2021



October 31,

2020



October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

Net revenue



$

1,211,245





$

1,075,881





$

750,143





$

3,119,405





$

2,171,081



Cost of goods sold



623,425





704,051





369,083





1,741,614





1,103,863



Gross profit



587,820





371,830





381,060





1,377,791





1,067,218

























Operating expenses:





















Research and development



371,894





367,043





255,637





1,025,037





812,360



Selling, general and administrative



243,406





259,161





115,501





704,033





350,322



Restructuring related charges



5,861





12,294





19,312





31,041





161,189



Total operating expenses



621,161





638,498





390,450





1,760,111





1,323,871



Operating loss



(33,341)





(266,668)





(9,390)





(382,320)





(256,653)



Interest income



189





150





608





561





2,243



Interest expense



(35,423)





(33,814)





(16,066)





(104,378)





(48,531)



Other income (loss), net



999





(1,654)





299





568





3,613



Interest and other income (loss), net



(34,235)





(35,318)





(15,159)





(103,249)





(42,675)



Loss before income taxes



(67,576)





(301,986)





(24,549)





(485,569)





(299,328)



Benefit for income taxes



(5,044)





(25,558)





(1,641)





(58,367)





(5,494)



Net loss



$

(62,532)





$

(276,428)





$

(22,908)





$

(427,202)





$

(293,834)

























Net loss per share — basic:



$

(0.08)





$

(0.34)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.55)





$

(0.44)

























Net loss per share — diluted:



$

(0.08)





$

(0.34)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.55)





$

(0.44)

























Weighted average shares:





















Basic



828,635





821,062





670,487





781,008





667,186



Diluted



828,635





821,062





670,487





781,008





667,186















































 

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)







October 30,

2021



January 30,

2021

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

523,502





$

748,467



Accounts receivable, net



978,261





536,668



Inventories



628,600





268,228



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



114,451





63,782



Total current assets



2,244,814





1,617,145



Property and equipment, net



444,003





326,125



Goodwill



11,446,444





5,336,961



Acquired intangible assets, net



6,439,106





2,270,700



Deferred tax assets



528,985





672,424



Other non-current assets



915,490





541,569



Total assets



$

22,018,842





$

10,764,924













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

440,592





$

252,419



Accrued liabilities



521,905





435,616



Accrued employee compensation



222,835





189,421



Short-term debt



52,205





199,641



Total current liabilities



1,237,537





1,077,097



Long-term debt



4,504,321





993,170



Other non-current liabilities



590,640





258,853



Total liabilities



6,332,498





2,329,120













Stockholders' equity:









Common stock



1,682





1,350



Additional paid-in capital



14,148,741





6,331,013



Retained earnings



1,535,921





2,103,441



Total stockholders' equity



15,686,344





8,435,804



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

22,018,842





$

10,764,924



 

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020



October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss



$

(62,532)





$

(22,908)





$

(427,202)





$

(293,834)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



71,592





47,834





189,677





149,922



Share-based compensation



119,090





59,787





325,922





182,060



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



279,282





109,433





684,593





333,934



Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions



21,470









191,030





17,284



Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discounts



3,750





1,359





19,031





3,217



Restructuring related impairment charges



1,049





6,013





5,205





123,559



Other expense, net



13,464





6,396





60,053





19,448



Deferred income taxes



(15,984)





859





(67,570)





415



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

















Accounts receivable



(192,229)





(6,729)





(341,444)





2,075



Inventories



(118,388)





(5,984)





(200,675)





29,817



Prepaid expenses and other assets



(19,149)





(5,677)





(65,339)





(8,692)



Accounts payable



93,200





5,121





93,788





34,768



Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities



761





5,289





(7,004)





26,817



Accrued employee compensation



69,289





56,741





12,980





38,202



Net cash provided by operating activities



264,665





257,534





473,045





658,992



Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of technology licenses



(2,731)





(1,712)





(9,371)





(8,476)



Purchases of property and equipment



(76,804)





(35,359)





(130,483)





(88,242)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



60,436









(3,539,729)







Other, net



(53)





(476)





(2,457)





223



Net cash used in investing activities



(19,152)





(37,547)





(3,682,040)





(96,495)



Cash flows from financing activities:

















Repurchases of common stock















(25,202)



Proceeds from employee stock plans



2,428





2,256





42,784





50,490



Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement



(52,851)





(25,912)





(169,001)





(82,626)



Dividend payments to stockholders



(50,429)





(40,229)





(140,318)





(120,111)



Payments on technology license obligations



(30,551)





(34,285)





(97,858)





(76,794)



Proceeds from issuance of debt











3,806,096







Principal payments of debt



(150,938)





(100,000)





(425,938)





(100,000)



Payment for repurchases and settlement of convertible notes



(316)









(181,207)







Proceeds from capped calls



33









160,319







Payment of equity and debt financing costs



(7)





(22,313)





(11,850)





(22,313)



Other, net



1,003





1,003





1,003





(1,504)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(281,628)





(219,480)





2,984,030





(378,060)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(36,115)





507





(224,965)





184,437



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



559,617





831,534





748,467





647,604



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

523,502





$

832,041





$

523,502





$

832,041



 

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





October 30,

2021



July 31,

2021



October 31,

2020



October 30,

2021



October 31,

2020

GAAP gross profit:



$

587,820





$

371,830





$

381,060





$

1,377,791





$

1,067,218



Special items:





















Share-based compensation



9,370





2,665





4,435





21,838





12,055



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



169,691





167,253





83,078





430,756





254,870



Other cost of goods sold (a)



21,470





155,840





4,296





191,033





34,488



Total special items



200,531





325,758





91,809





643,627





301,413



Non-GAAP gross profit



$

788,351





$

697,588





$

472,869





$

2,021,418





$

1,368,631

























GAAP gross margin



48.5

%



34.6

%



50.8

%



44.2

%



49.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin



65.1

%



64.8

%



63.0

%



64.8

%



63.0

%



































































Total GAAP operating expenses



$

621,161





$

638,498





$

390,450





$

1,760,111





$

1,323,871



Special items:





















Share-based compensation



(109,720)





(111,440)





(55,352)





(320,950)





(170,005)



Restructuring related charges (b)



(5,861)





(12,294)





(19,312)





(31,041)





(161,189)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(109,591)





(109,419)





(26,355)





(253,837)





(79,064)



Other operating expenses (c)



(25,460)





(38,948)





(9,490)





(111,092)





(37,018)



Total special items



(250,632)





(272,101)





(110,509)





(716,920)





(447,276)



Total non-GAAP operating expenses



$

370,529





$

366,397





$

279,941





$

1,043,191





$

876,595





































































GAAP operating margin



(2.8)

%



(24.8)

%



(1.3)

%



(12.3)

%



(11.8)

%

Other cost of goods sold (a)



1.8

%



14.5

%



0.6

%



6.1

%



1.6

%

Share-based compensation



9.8

%



10.6

%



8.0

%



11.0

%



8.4

%

Restructuring related charges (b)



0.5

%



1.1

%



2.6

%



1.0

%



7.4

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



23.1

%



25.7

%



14.6

%



21.9

%



15.4

%

Other operating expenses (c)



2.1

%



3.7

%



1.2

%



3.7

%



1.7

%

Non-GAAP operating margin 



34.5

%



30.8

%



25.7

%



31.4

%



22.7

%













































GAAP interest and other income (loss), net



$

(34,235)





$

(35,318)





$

(15,159)





$

(103,249)





$

(42,675)



Special items:





















Debt issuance related costs and other (d)



(98)





3,022





(549)





19,825





(115)



Total special items



(98)





3,022





(549)





19,825





(115)



Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net



$

(34,333)





$

(32,296)





$

(15,708)





$

(83,424)





$

(42,790)





































































GAAP net loss



$

(62,532)





$

(276,428)





$

(22,908)





$

(427,202)





$

(293,834)



Special items:





















Other cost of goods sold (a)



21,470





155,840





4,296





191,033





34,488



Share-based compensation



119,090





114,105





59,787





342,788





182,060



Restructuring related charges (b)



5,861





12,294





19,312





31,041





161,189



Other operating expenses (c)



25,460





38,948





9,490





111,092





37,018



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



279,282





276,672





109,433





684,593





333,934



Debt issuance related costs and other (d)



(98)





3,022





(549)





19,825





(115)



Pre-tax total special items



451,065





600,881





201,769





1,380,372





748,574



Other income tax effects and adjustments (e)



(24,218)





(40,503)





(10,502)





(103,106)





(27,957)



Non-GAAP net income



$

364,315





$

283,950





$

168,359





$

850,064





$

426,783





































































GAAP weighted average shares — basic



828,635





821,062





670,487





781,008





667,186



GAAP weighted average shares — diluted



828,635





821,062





670,487





781,008





667,186



Non-GAAP weighted average shares — diluted (f)



845,937





836,648





682,724





796,790





677,273

























GAAP diluted net loss per share



$

(0.08)





$

(0.34)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.55)





$

(0.44)



Non-GAAP diluted net income per share



$

0.43





$

0.34





$

0.25





$

1.07





$

0.63







(a)

Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustments.





(b)

Restructuring and other related items include asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, facilities related charges, and other.





(c)

Other operating expenses include integration and merger costs associated with acquisitions.





(d)

Debt issuance related costs and other includes the partial term loan repayment and bridge financing.





(e)

Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0%.





(f)

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.

 

 Marvell Technology, Inc.

 Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)

 (In millions, except per share amounts)











Outlook for Three Months Ended

January 29, 2022

GAAP net revenue

$1,320 +/- 3%

Special items:

Non-GAAP net revenue

$1,320 +/- 3%





GAAP gross margin

47.9% - 49.8%

Special items:



Share-based compensation

0.8%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

13.8%

Other costs of goods sold

1.6%

Non-GAAP gross margin

  ~ 65%





Total GAAP operating expenses

$630 - $640

Special items:



Share-based compensation

126

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

111

Restructuring related charges

2

Other operating expenses

3

Total non-GAAP operating expenses

$390 - $395









GAAP diluted net loss per share

 $(0.03) +/- $0.04

Special items:



Share-based compensation

0.16

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.37

Other income tax effects and adjustments

(0.02)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

$0.48 +/- $0.03

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)

Our product solutions serve five large end markets where our technology is essential: (i) data center, (ii) carrier infrastructure, (iii) enterprise networking, (iv) consumer, and (v) automotive/industrial. These markets and their corresponding customer products and applications are noted in the table below:

End market

Customer products and applications

Data center

•  











Cloud and on-premise Artificial intelligence (AI) systems

Cloud and on-premise ethernet switching

Cloud and on-premise network-attached storage (NAS)

Cloud and on-premise servers

Cloud and on-premise storage area networks

Cloud and on-premise storage systems

Data center interconnect (DCI)

Carrier infrastructure









Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs)

Ethernet switches

Optical transport systems

Routers

Wireless radio access network (RAN) systems

Enterprise networking









Campus and small medium enterprise routers

Campus and small medium enterprise ethernet switches

Campus and small medium enterprise wireless access points (WAPs)

Network appliances (firewalls, and load balancers)

Workstations

Consumer













Broadband gateways and routers

Gaming consoles

Home data storage

Home wireless access points (WAPs)

Personal Computers (PCs)

Printers

Set-top boxes

Automotive/industrial











Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

Autonomous vehicles (AV)

In-vehicle networking

Industrial ethernet switches

United States military and government solutions

Video surveillance

 

Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited) (Continued)





Three Months Ended



% Change

Revenue by End Market (In thousands)

October 30,

2021*



July 31,

2021



October 31,

2020



YoY



QoQ

Data center

$

499,748





$

433,722





$

239,159





109

%



15

%

Carrier infrastructure

215,108





196,656





168,584





28

%



9

%

Enterprise networking

247,210





222,732





158,933





56

%



11

%

Consumer

182,535





165,380





152,269





20

%



10

%

Automotive/industrial

66,644





57,391





31,198





114

%



16

%

Total Net Revenue

$

1,211,245





$

1,075,881





$

750,143





61

%



13

%



*Results for the three months ended October 30, 2021 include total Innovium revenue from the period of October 5, 2021 to October 30, 2021.

 











Three Months Ended

Revenue by End Market % of Total









October 30,

2021



July 31,

2021



October 31,

2020

Data center









41

%



40

%



32

%

Carrier infrastructure









18

%



18

%



23

%

Enterprise networking









20

%



21

%



21

%

Consumer









15

%



16

%



20

%

Automotive/industrial









6

%



5

%



4

%

Total Net Revenue









100

%



100

%



100

%

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

ir@marvell.com

 

