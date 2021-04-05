AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --During its 25 years of providing innovative business planning and dispute resolution services to its clients, the lawyers at Richie & Gueringer, P.C. have succeeded on many levels. The firm is pleased to announce the addition of Mary-Ellen King to the firm. With her 18 years of experience in commercial litigation, eminent domain, business litigation, and complex insurance litigation, we are looking forward to adding Mary-Ellen's skill set to the Richie & Gueringer, P.C. arsenal servicing clients throughout the Central Texas area.
Licensed in Texas and Alabama, Mary-Ellen has nationwide litigation and dispute resolution experience successfully representing small and medium businesses. She also has experience working in-house, giving her a unique perspective for efficient dispute resolution which will benefit our clients. Mary-Ellen also believes in giving back to her community and is active in many local organizations, including service on the Board of Directors of the Austin Bar Association and as a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International. Please join us in welcoming Mary-Ellen to our firm. She can be reached at meking@rg-austin.com or 512-236-9220.
Media Contact
Mary-Ellen King, Richie & Gueringer, P.C., +1 (512) 236-9220, meking@rg-austin.com
SOURCE Richie & Gueringer, P.C.