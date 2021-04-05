AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --During its 25 years of providing innovative business planning and dispute resolution services to its clients, the lawyers at Richie & Gueringer, P.C. have succeeded on many levels. The firm is pleased to announce the addition of Mary-Ellen King to the firm. With her 18 years of experience in commercial litigation, eminent domain, business litigation, and complex insurance litigation, we are looking forward to adding Mary-Ellen's skill set to the Richie & Gueringer, P.C. arsenal servicing clients throughout the Central Texas area.

Licensed in Texas and Alabama, Mary-Ellen has nationwide litigation and dispute resolution experience successfully representing small and medium businesses. She also has experience working in-house, giving her a unique perspective for efficient dispute resolution which will benefit our clients. Mary-Ellen also believes in giving back to her community and is active in many local organizations, including service on the Board of Directors of the Austin Bar Association and as a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International. Please join us in welcoming Mary-Ellen to our firm. She can be reached at meking@rg-austin.com or 512-236-9220.

Media Contact

Mary-Ellen King, Richie & Gueringer, P.C., +1 (512) 236-9220, meking@rg-austin.com

 

SOURCE Richie & Gueringer, P.C.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.