ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is proud to announce the commencement of its annual CFO & Financial Management Forum. Organized with the support of the Delaware Bankers Association and West Virginia Bankers Association, the two-day event is an opportunity for CFOs in the banking community to meet and discuss regulatory, legislative, and COVID-19 changes impacting the banking industry.
In addition, this year's CFO Forum will focus on Fintech's disruptive effect on the IT of banking and how CFOs should plan for this shift, remote commerce strategies banks need to employ, and strategic plans, capital plans & risk appetites. Speakers include notable partners, presidents, and VPs of companies making waves in the financial services sector.
Ramon Looby, President and CEO of the MBA remarked: "Partnering with other banking associations helps us add even more value to our combined memberships. This year's Forum is specifically tailored to help contextualize the challenges of risk management in in the current environment and to equip attendees with strategies they can take back to their community banks. We look forward to a successful and collegial Forum today and tomorrow."
Founded in 1896, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is the only Maryland-based trade group representing banks in the state. MBA's member banks employ about 28,266 banking professionals in nearly 1,490 branch offices across the state.
