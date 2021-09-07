TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAS Global is an Agile software development and cloud services firm based in Tampa, Florida with operations across LATAM. This award winning tech company is announcing the addition of Myrna Soto to its Advisory Board as of July 2021.
Soto will work with MAS Global to further advance the company's technology strategies and to ensure that they continue to lead the industry in privacy and cybersecurity practices. Her addition will bolster not only internal operations, but also the products and services that support MAS Global's internationally recognized clients.
"I am extremely excited to join forces with Monica and the rest of the Advisory Board in an effort to continue to strengthen MAS Global position in the marketplace. I have been so impressed by the work and services they provide today. Their list of clients is already extremely robust and I look forward to being part of the ongoing evolution of this company. They are also a community pillar in the communities they operate and serve, which is an important value of mine making this a perfect opportunity for me to be a part of."
Myrna Soto.
Soto is the Founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors, an executive consulting and advisory Services firm. In addition to MAS Global's Advisory Board, Soto currently serves on the Board of Directors for TriNet, a Michigan-based company of Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines, Popular Inc. (which operates under the names Banco Popular and Popular Bank), and a privately held cybersecurity technology provider ThycoticCentrify. She is also a Board Advisor to Ginger, an on-demand mental health company and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for UnidosUS which is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
As a 30-year veteran of the IT and cybersecurity industry, Soto has held executive and senior leadership positions at global companies such as Comcast Corp, MGM Resorts International, American Express, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Her leadership roles include Chief Strategy and Trust Officer, Global Chief Information Security Officer (GCISO), Chief Operating Officer (COO) as well as Venture Capital Investor and Advisor. Myrna's work has garnered her a myriad of accolades, including SC Magazine's Top 10 Power Players for Women in Security, CNET's Top 20 Most Influential Technology Latinos, and ALPFA's 50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business. She is passionate about security, strategy and helping accelerate business success.
"I am proud of our team's consistent and successful track record over the past nine years. As I look into the future, the addition of Myrna to our Board of Advisors demonstrates our commitment to continue to scale with secure solutions that offer high strategic value to the organizations we serve. Furthermore, she will help to expand our MAS offerings in areas such as cybersecurity, which are so critical to the digital resiliency of today's business environment," said Monica Hernandez, Founder and CEO. "As a women owned company, I am also proud to be All-In for an inclusive culture with diverse top talent, and that starts with our Advisory Board and Leadership Team."
Monica Hernandez.
MAS Global is an industry leading Agile Software Development and Cloud Services firm. We partner with midsize to large corporations in North America to build modern and customized solutions. Working together with our clients, we assemble high-performing teams with top diverse talent from both the US and LATAM. Collaborating in the same time zone, our teams use Scaled Agile and DevOps for maximum speed and automation. By leveraging the latest web, mobile, cloud and data technologies, MAS Global builds secure and transformational applications.
Although our headquarters is located in Tampa, Florida, our presence goes wide and far. In addition to our main nearshore delivery center in Medellin, Colombia, we have operations in several countries throughout LATAM. Our team currently consists of more than 300 MAS-Ters, spanning 13 nationalities.
As a women and minority owned firm, we are All-In to prove that MAS is more than just a company. We are a trusted partner with a strong culture that attracts the best diverse talent. Here, we truly care about delivering on our commitments. And that includes our communities, where we make a positive impact through our foundation MAS Future.
MAS Global currently has multiple awards and recognitions such as Deloitte Technology Fast500: Top 500 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in North America, 4 times Inc5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc Magazine, Tampa Bay Fast50, and Minority Business Enterprise Supplier of the year Class III by Florida State Minority Diversity Council. Monica Hernandez, CEO, also has multiple recognitions, such HITEC100: Top 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the Technology Industry by Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), Enterprising Women Award by Enterprising Women Magazine, and is a member of the Forbes Technology Council.
Media Contact
Monica Hernandez, MAS Global Consulting, +1 1-214-415-6111, info@masglobalconsulting.com
SOURCE MAS Global Consulting