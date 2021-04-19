MIAMI, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Formerly known as Mase Mebane, P.A. the Miami trial firm will now be known as Mase Mebane & Seitz, P.A. For almost 25 years the firm has focused on personal injury and maritime law, and boasts several prominent practitioners in these areas. The firm continues to look to the future by developing and promoting its next generation of leaders.
In addition to adding its current shareholder, William Seitz, to the letterhead, the firm recently hired a number of new lawyers to its maritime personal injury group with the goal of continued growth and leadership in the field.
Originally from the Midwest, William ("Bill") is now a proud resident of South Florida. He first came here to attend the University of Miami School of Law and ended up staying here to practice and raise his family. Bill always took an interest in the local community whether it was as an avid Dolphins fan or as a member of charitable organizations like Lotus House and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Young Professionals.
Bill first joined the firm in 2013. He was drawn to the firm by its name as a leader in the maritime personal injury field and the number of trials and arbitrations the firm handled each year. He rose quickly through the firm, obtaining a shareholder position.
When asked what helped him reach his position in the firm and his goals, he responded:
"I think it was the mentorship of the senior lawyers when I started. They taught me the ins and outs of this niche area of law and also gave me the opportunity to actually practice trial skills in a courtroom. I think the firm has always encouraged its people to grow and take on as many challenges as they can. For me, I had an interest in not only the practice of law but also running a law firm. From an early time, the senior shareholders in the firm encouraged the growth in trial skills and the business of law, which helped me get to where I am today. I have to really thank all the shareholders who have been at the firm since I joined for helping me to where I am today."
In addition to his local interests, Bill is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and was recently named to Best Lawyers Ones to Watch for 2021. From 2015 until 2019, he was chosen as a "Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers. He is a member of the Dade County Bar Association and the Florida Bar Admiralty Law Committee. Bill is a former Chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. He is also a proud supporter of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
