NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jack Conway unveiled a company-wide rebrand at its annual convention with a new, modern visual identity. The rebranding effort includes a new logo, signage, and updated website.
Working with the real estate branding and strategy agency 1000-watt Consulting, Jack Conway's new brand marries the modern vision and timeless values its founder, Jack Conway, instilled at the company's foundation and remains a guiding principle under CEO Carol Bulman, Jack's daughter.
"This new brand perfectly reflects our modern spirit and vision for tomorrow," said Bulman. "We are a strong, and fiercely independent brokerage with innovative tools, stellar agents, and global connections. Our new brand portrays the company we are, and the excitement we have for the future."
"With the consolidation under large brand names of so much of our industry, image and brand identity are more important than ever in the real estate industry. It's a chance to show progress, evolution and improvement in an outward expression," said 1000watt co-founder Brian Boero.
You can see a video about the process and see the new look at jackconway.com.
Announced at the Annual Conway Convention, held in person at the Boston Quincy Marriott, the agents responded positively to the new, modern and timeless look of Jack Conway's branding, and are excited for the future.
About Jack Conway: Jack Conway is the top independent family-owned and operated real estate company based in Massachusetts. With 28 offices and nearly 700 agents, Conway covers the 4,000 square miles of Eastern Massachusetts that stretches from the North Shore and Greater Boston, across the South Shore, to the South Coast and Cape Cod. Consistently ranked among the top real estate brokerages in the country, Jack Conway strives to provide best-in-class service to home buyers and sellers across Conway Country. http://www.jackconway.com
