Matellio's Board of Directors has appointed the Founding partner of Matellio, Apoorv Gehlot as the CEO of Matellio, Inc. Apoorv's business acumen, Global Sales and Marketing experience, Customer Focus, deep understanding of technology solutions, and global operational execution excellence, will help Matellio to successfully transition from start-up to a growth company. The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Matellio co-Founder Puneet Rao will be promoted to Global COO.
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matellio, Inc. Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Apoorv Gehlot as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Apoorv is one of the Founders and Board member of Matellio and has played a key role in setting the vision and executing the growth strategy for the company since its inception. Apoorv's business acumen, global sales and marketing experience, customer focus, and deep understanding of technology solutions will help Matellio successfully transition from a start-up to a growth company.
Dilip Singh, Founding Partner & Executive Chairman of the Board for Matellio, Inc., said, "I am pleased to welcome Apoorv to the CEO role and look forward to continue working closely with him." Matellio would like to thank all the customers for their trust in the design and development of their key initiatives. We intend to leverage our vast technical resources and proven commercial solutions to make Matellio a logical choice for our target customers worldwide. It is exciting to see Matellio reach new horizons of success with sustainable growth and profitability under Apoorv's leadership.
"I'm honored and privileged to lead Matellio as CEO and continue as a Board Member. This is exciting, and my focus as CEO will be to continue building on the momentum that we as a team have created to establish Matellio as a leader in the software engineering services space. Our goal is to stimulate growth for our clients by building the best engineering teams that design, build, deploy and support the most impactful products for our customers." Apoorv said.
The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Co-Founder Dr Deepak Singh Gehlot will take on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board for Matellio India Pvt Ltd, in addition to continuing his Board membership in Matellio, Inc. The Board thanks Dr Gehlot for his dedication, commitment, mentorship, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic planning guidance.
The Board of Directors also announced another key change. The Co-Founder and Board member Puneet Rao will be promoted to Global COO. In Puneet's Global COO role, he will be reporting to the Board of Directors and continuing his Board membership. Puneet is a customer and market focus technology executive with hands-on experience in providing leadership for complex engineering projects and global operational execution excellence, which will play a pivotal role as Matellio, Inc. continues the expansion of its engineering operations globally.
About Matellio
Founded in 2014, Matellio, Inc. is a rapidly growing software engineering services company focusing on delivering next-generation innovative software solutions. Matellio, Inc. is known for its thought leadership and execution in product design, development, deployment, scalability, and digital transformation space. We service customers ranging from early-stage companies to SMB's and large enterprises as a true software engineering partner. We serve a global clientele from diverse industry verticals, striving to help them capitalize on the digital revolution by bringing their products to global marketplaces. Global leaders have recognized our skills and expertise, including Clutch.co, App Futura, DesignRush, Scrum Alliance, and more. Matellio is proud to be CMMI certified member of the Arizona Technology Council, AWS, Microsoft & HPE partner.
We have perfected the processes, systems, and technologies that stimulate excellent engineering skills, a highly intuitive design aesthetic, and a high level of transparency over the years. We offer flexible engagement options to our clients, focusing on an agile partnership model and leveraging our unique hybrid development strategy. Matellio's key service verticals:
- AI, ML & Data Science solutions
- AR & VR applications development
- IIoT solutions
- Enterprise application solutions
- Cloud computing
- Business and solutions consulting
- Embedded development
- Web and mobile development
- QA automation engineering
