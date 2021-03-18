CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix Sciences is pleased to announce the acquisition of AgroLab Inc. in Harrington, Delaware. By adding Agrolab to its network, Matrix is able to provide services on both coasts and in the Midwest. This is Matrix's fourth acquisition with a focus on the Agriculture market.
"Bill Rohrer and his team have combined deep technical knowledge, smart processes and a focus on providing outstanding service to earn the loyalty of a customer base that covers much of the Atlantic coast," said Robert Wiebe, CEO of Matrix Sciences. "Bill brings his expertise as both a Certified Professional Agronomist and Certified Crop Advisor to Matrix's AgSciences group. This is yet another opportunity to invest in and grow a great business and we are very excited"
"Joining Matrix is a great next step in the growth and added services for AgroLab," said Bill Rohrer, President of AgroLab. "Matrix has made some great investments to build a strong group of laboratories to service the national agriculture market. Matrix is a science company and independent from the sales of products. My team has had a great welcome and we are excited to be a part Matrix. It's a great partnership."
For over 11 years, AgroLab has provided agronomic testing for soil, plant tissue, water, compost, feed, manure and fertilizer analysis. AgroLab has become a vital service for production agriculture, lawn care companies, soil and compost manufacturing. It is one of a 12 certified testing labs for the US Composting Council and provides compost reports to customers across the country.
Matrix Sciences is an industry leader with a growing network providing analytical and advisory services to address the core technical needs of agri-food producers and processors. Its network of 19 facilities provides support from Cultivation to Consumer™.
