COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Matt Ference has joined the company as a senior manager of business development in the Columbus office, focused on strategic growth in Columbus and across the Central Ohio region. In this position, Mr. Ference will lead business development efforts and expand Gilbane's presence in key markets locally while building solid partnerships and nurturing relationships with Gilbane's existing clients.
"We are excited to welcome Matt to the Gilbane family in Columbus. We have significant growth plans in the coming years, and Matt's operational expertise and client-focused approach will support our continued commitment to the Columbus market," said Brett Meyer, Gilbane Building Company Senior Vice President
"It's an exciting time to live and work in Central Ohio, and I cannot be happier to be joining Gilbane. The opportunity for expansion, job creation, and economic investment is now and Gilbane Building Company is strategically poised to usher in a new era of development in our great state," said Matt Ference.
Mr. Ference has built a solid reputation locally in Columbus throughout his career, having previously worked in marketing and business development roles at several Columbus-based construction firms. His significant operational knowledge, expertise in project development, and passion for client advocacy align to provide the best value for clients.
Mr. Ference is deeply committed to the local Columbus community. He is an active supporter of Nationwide Children's Hospital, serving as a development board member, OnOurSleeves campaign advocate, and Woody Hayes Classic Co-Chair.
Mr. Ference earned a Master of Business Administration from Ohio Dominican University and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from The Ohio State University. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Columbus Class of 2019 and the Builders Exchange Executive Leadership program in 2016.
