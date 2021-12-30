ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Perez, with his previous experience as a top producing regional manager, hands-on work style, and team leadership skills aspires to make a difference in the community. "I'm passionate about helping families obtain the American Dream through homeownership," expresses Perez.
AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation continues to adapt to meet the needs of consumers, providing them with more saving opportunities when it comes to investing in a home. The company has been able to service more customers in the first half of 2021 than the entire 2020 year. "AmeriSave allows originators to develop their business and be highly successful very fast. I believe our origination system is second to none," said Perez.
"We are honored to be able to continue to work with a person of Matt's talent. High level to down in the weeds, Matt excels at all levels of the loan industry. His steady leadership will serve us well in the abundant market that is the Pacific Southwest," said Leif Boyd, Head of Retail Production.
Matt Perez is licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loan Officer License/Registration #: CA-DOC250462.
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. For more information, visit https://www.amerisave.com/. NMLS ID #1168. Equal Housing Lender. Corporate Office: 3525 Piedmont Rd NE, 8 Piedmont Center - Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30305. Additional licensing information may be found at https://www.amerisave.com/licensing. Licensed in 49 states and DC. Not licensed in NY.
