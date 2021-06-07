FORT BEND, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matt Shows has always had a passion for knowing what made people tick. He's also always been looking for new ways to serve the community. Now Shows is excited to serve the Fort Bend community as the local owner and operator of The Growth Coach.
"The Growth Coach is a business and sales coaching company, but the work we do is truly about helping company leaders and the owners of small- and medium-sized business to build sustainable growth, create jobs and support the community. While I'm new to Fort Bend, I've been helping business leaders across for years and I'm looking forward to bringing The Growth Coach to my new hometown," Shows said.
The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation, but coaches also offer group and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more through a wide variety of programs through three industry-leading series – their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series. The Growth Coach's mission is to help business leaders build more successful business and more balanced lives.
"After I started in business and sales coaching in 2018, I knew I had found my why when I started helping people move past the roadblocks in their business and both find and define the success and freedom they desired. Where I found I could really help was when I could facilitate pointed, strategic and unbiased conversations with people, teams, organizations to map out the way they work, sell, communicate and plan. The Growth Coach is the perfect combination of my professional experience and my personal drive within a proven a business and sales coaching program," Shows said.
As a Growth Coach, Shows is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has set forth in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee. Prior to The Growth Coach, Shows worked in sales, management and banking.
The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.
For more information about how The Growth Coach of Fort Bend, call 512-571-1029, email MShows@TheGrowthCoach.com or visit https://www.thegrowthcoach.com/fort-bend/.
